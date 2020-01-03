Michael Mazzeo has finished a project sure to pique the interests of the area’s amateur genealogists.
Mazzeo, the current vice president of the Historical Society of Charles County, serves as chairman of the Friends of Rich Hill, a sub-committee within the society dedicated to the preservation of the historic home in Bel Alton as well as sharing its legacy. The county government owns the property, which is currently being renovated. Mazzeo said that after it assumed ownership, the county took down the plaster walls, exposing the original beams within the home. Through testing, he said, they determined Rich Hill was built in 1729, making it the second-oldest residence in Charles County.
Mazzeo knew Dr. Gustavus Brown had purchased the property in 1719 after coming from Scotland earlier in the century, but the results of the test piqued interest in discovering more about Brown’s life, detailed in his new book, “Dr. Gustavus Brown of Rich Hill and His Illustrious Descendants.”
It wasn’t just the doctor’s life that was significant, Mazzeo said. Brown was married twice and had 14 children, 12 of whom survived to adulthood.
“The more we found out about who his children were and who they married, my gosh, it’s a who’s who of Maryland and Virginia families,” Mazzeo said. Through marriage and his children, Mazzeo explained, Brown is connected to colonial heavyweights like Thomas Stone, John Hanson and even George Washington.
“Through all this research, it began to be more than just a two-panel project,” Mazzeo said. “We accumulated so much information we decided to get the book published.”
Brown, who in life also aided in designing the layout for the town of Port Tobacco, died in 1762 as one of the wealthiest men in the then-colony of Maryland, Mazzeo said. In addition to Rich Hill, he held land in Nanjemoy and also was the laird, or lord, of a Scottish manor.
Brown’s connections through his marriages and offspring are notable and many. His daughter Margaret, his youngest, married Thomas Stone. His oldest son with his second wife, Gustavus Richard Brown, was one of George Washington’s three attending physicians on his deathbed. His great-granddaughter married Supreme Court Justice Bushrod Washington.
Brown’s familial connections, Mazzeo said, go on to extend to Robert E. Lee, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer and others. He has significance in St. Mary’s County as well: Brown’s daughter Cecilia married into the Key family, and her oldest son Philip Key went on to build Tudor Hall in Leonardtown.
“You can go on and on and on and on about his connections,” Mazzeo said. “... We had no clue that through his descendants, there were all these connections in Maryland and Virginia with all these people.”
The book spans four generations and features more than 1,200 names, Mazzeo said. Along with “an extensive bibliography” and an appendix that breaks down, generation by generation, the twists, turns and depth of the roots of the doctor’s family tree.
He used a trove of historical artifacts ranging from court records to birth, death and marriage documents to compile facts and anecdotes.
Most of the photographs were taken by Mazzeo himself, he said, save for one. Toward the end of his research, Mazzeo said, he came across a beautiful photo of a bridge online in Brown’s hometown of Dalkeith, Scotland. With the permission of the photographer, Joseph Gilhooly, Mazzeo chose it to use in the book. Gilhooly only asked that Mazzeo send a copy across the pond once it was complete, which he did.
“Of course, the postage to send the book was more than the book cost,” Mazzeo noted jokingly, “but it was well worth it.”
As he progressed in his research, Mazzeo said, he became more and more engrossed with the sheer scope of the impact Brown’s life had on the fledgling state.
Ronald Brown, current president of the county historical society, said he has known Mazzeo since he was a professor at what’s now the College of Southern Maryland and Mazzeo was a student of his. He recalled his former pupil as an excellent student, and said the book is just the latest example of the strength of his works.
While reading Mazzeo’s latest, Brown said, he was struck by both “how tedious it must have been” to track down all the records used, as well as the amount of information he found. The book, he said, provides “a remarkable portrait” of colonial life, and noted that the amount of surviving children Dr. Brown had was atypical of the time.
“It was quite an undertaking,” Brown said. “It was quite surprising, the amount of material he was able to find and produce. It certainly provides a base for the importance of Rich Hill as a place that was home to a family that proved to be very, very productive in terms of individuals who contributed to life in Southern Maryland.”
Even in the local history classes he’s taught over the years, Brown said he never had occasion to delve into the depths of the doctor’s history.
“This book that Michael produced really bridges a gap in Southern Maryland history,” Brown said. “It’s a very good justification for why the county and others are going through the trouble to preserve Rich Hill …. [Mazzeo] has done much to keep alive the history of Charles County.”
Carol Donohue, one of the society’s board members, said she and Mazzeo have worked together on many programs for the organization over the years, including Rich Hill’s preservation.
“As we got into it a little more, Mike realized how important Dr. Brown had been, just how influential he was,” Donohue said.
Mazzeo’s book, Donohue said, could go a long way toward showing both newcomers to the county and long-time residents how deep Charles County’s roots run.
Such close connections, Donohue noted, weren’t uncommon in Brown’s time. There was a lot of interconnection in the colonies, she said, especially along the Potomac River, which she described as “the I-95 of its day.” Mazzeo’s book, she said, “does a wonderful job of” illustrating that facet of colonial life, and is very effective in its use of photographs and illustrations of old homes and the line.
“I would hope that people realize how important Charles County and its people were in history,” Donohue said. “There’s just so many connections. ... Mike has done a beautiful job. He’s thoroughly researched all this information. Anyone who wants to know who’s who in Charles County, all they need to do is look at this book.”
Mary Pat Berry, a past president of the organization, said the time and dedication it took to write the book is “the epitome of Mike,” calling him a dedicated research historian.
“For him to produce that, I know how much work is in that book,” Berry said. “... If there’s a Mr. Charles County history, it’s Mike Mazzeo.”
A deep knowledge of county history, Berry said, used to be par for the course in decades past. As the county has grown, she said, some of that has been lost along the way: Work like Mazzeo’s, she said, helps bring it back to the limelight.
“I just find it wonderfully, terribly fascinating that it’s all there,” Berry said.
Mazzeo said he hopes the book demonstrates the breadth and scope of the impact of one man’s life and its significance to county lore.
“What I hope people gain is a deeper sense of our county’s history, and the role he and his descendants and all their connections played,” Mazzeo said. “You might think ‘Oh, he was so isolated out here in this house,’ but he was involved in so much and so were his children.”
So, what struck Mazzeo the most? It wasn’t Brown’s connection to George Washington, but rather, how many of his descendants were named Gustavus.
“He really must have been somebody, and I mean his character, not his money,” Mazzeo said. “So if you were not a good person, your children and grandchildren would have had nothing to do with your name. While we don’t have any insights into his personality, he must have been a good guy. I mean, four generations of Gustavuses.”
