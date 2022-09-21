Residents in Charles with long driveways and no broadband access will have an opportunity to receive assistance through a new grant program.
The Charles County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Long Driveway Grant Program to assist homeowners in paying for broadband internet infrastructure.
“It’s a great opportunity to bring broadband to more citizens of the community,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News.
The grant, approved during Tuesday afternoon's commissioners' meeting, will serve residents with long driveways or setbacks which require customers to contribute to the cost of installation.
Funding for the grant comes from money set aside for broadband from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The first $1,000 of the cost will be paid by Charles County government, with the county footing 90% of the bill for remaining costs up to a maximum of $15,000.
Homeowners would have to pay 10% of the costs unless they receive a hardship waiver, which would remove their contribution requirement altogether. Examples of residents eligible for a waiver include those who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program provided by the Federal Communications Commission.
Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator, said that the program was developed to assist residents that fall in the third category of underserved households.
The program is scheduled to go live on Oct. 1 and run through 2024.
Easements remain troublesome
Commissioners also approved a six-month extension in the grant for the Nanjemoy Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout program, with the expected completion date moved back from December 2023 to June 2024.
Dee Anna Sobczak, chief financial officer, said that easements allowing ThinkBig Networks to put lines underground have been a struggle to collect.
Despite an estimated 250 easements secured since the start of the program, more are needed to extend lines underground, which Sobczak said is preferred to placing broadband lines on traditional electrical poles.
Mark Wagner, chief executive officer for ThinkBig Networks, agreed, calling placing lines on poles the company’s “last resort.”
“It’s more expensive, it’s the less good infrastructure build, but we’ll do that if we have to,” Wagner said, though he was confident the extra six months would allow them to place the vast majority of lines underground.
Coates said during Tuesday’s meeting that she planned to have a community meeting in October to address residents' concerns regarding easements.
About 90 customers have received broadband access since construction began in the Nanjemoy Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout project in 2021.
Forest conservation ordinance hearing set
A public hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. to receive public input into changes to the Charles County Forest Conservation Ordinance.
Changes include a priority forest retention map and updates to bring the county ordinance more in line with state guidelines.
The ordinance would receive its first updates since 2004 if it is approved in October.