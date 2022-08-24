When Charles public schools welcome 27,000 students back to campuses across the county next Monday, they will have access to high-dosage tutoring tools to help get ahead.
Public schools plans to continue tutoring programs that began last March thanks to the help of pandemic relief money from the federal government.
“We have tutoring opportunities that can be tied to specific areas that teachers can pinpoint for students that are available for upper elementary students all the way up to high school,” Charles public schools' Superintendent Maria Navarro told Southern Maryland News.
Students will have access to in-person and virtual tutoring options to help in a variety of subjects including reading, math and other core subjects.
Education materials companies Amplify and FEV Tutor will provide services that students reach either in school or home using their Clever online accounts.
Navarro hoped to see many students take advantage of the programs that served over 2,000 students last semester and provided 11,850 hours of tutoring during the previous school year.
New start times for some
When school starts on Aug. 29, some elementary schools will see a change in operating hours to help streamline transportation to and from school.
C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), T.C. Martin (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) had hours adjusted to ease potential bus transportation issues in Waldorf.
J.P. Ryon (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) had its school hours modified to support staggered start times with John Hanson Middle School and Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, which all share both John Hanson and Vivian Adams Drive as access roads.
Brown Elementary School (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) also had its hours adjusted to facilitate students' return to their original building after using the county's transition school during their building’s renovation.
Navarro said the route times were changed to maximize buses on the system’s 285 routes this fall.
When asked about bus driver vacancies, Navarro said that the system had “a couple” of openings and hoped to fill the open positions by the end of the week.
According to a representative from Charles County Public Schools said that the system was short about 6 drivers as of Tuesday.
Technology reaches one-to-one
When the 2022-2023 school year begins, each Charles public school student will have a laptop provided by the school system to use many of the system’s online programs.
According to Charmaine Thompson, chief of instructional technology, the effort was part of a goal to be "good stewards" of taxpayer money after the system received funds to provide equipment to students.
“If we are afforded the opportunity to buy all students a laptop then we should make sure that we do so,” Thompson said during the board of education meeting on Aug. 9.
The school-provided laptops have been tested to support instructional technology applications and standardized testing applications and provide multiple instructional aides for teachers to limit use during class time.
“We have programs in place that can be accessed safely through our computers and laptops, and that’s why we are asking families to use our devices,” Navarro said.
With standardized school laptops now a reality in public schools, the district has made the decision to draw down the “bring your own devices” policy starting this year, as students will no longer need computers from home to access online instructional tools while at school.
Thompson added that the sunsetting of the policy would also make it easier for schools to police cellphone use during class, as the policy can no longer be used as a reason for the students to have their phones out during instructional time.
Construction underway
When students arrive at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, they will find a virtually brand new building — along with the potential for an extra 250-plus students — after a major renovation was recently completed.
The $48.1 million project increased state-rated capacity from 711 to 970 students and facilitated a redistricting of middle schools that was finalized last November.
“The building is brand new and it’s beautiful, and it only continues to get better,” Navarro said.
While Stoddert’s renovation was the headliner, it was far from the only school undergoing renovations over the summer.
La Plata High School underwent renovation work to replace the school HVAC’s system, while J.P. Ryon and Malcolm elementary schools are currently undergoing construction work.
According to Navarro, 16 schools received some type of construction work during the summer.