After a nearly two-month long process, the Charles County Redistricting Board presented a brand new map with slight changes to area commissioner districts.
Dyotha Sweat, an unaffiliated citizen member of the board who is also president of the Charles County NAACP, presented the new map to the county commissioners Tuesday.
The presentation came just one week after the map was finalized by the seven-member commission with two Democratic representatives, two Republican representatives, and three unaffiliated citizen members.
Only districts 1 and 3 saw changes in the new maps, with Precinct 9-1, which encompass areas north of Hughesville and east of Malcolm and Gallant Green, flipping from District 3 to District 1.
That expands the population of District 1 to 40,757 while District 3 falls to 41,721 people.
Districts 2 and 4 remained unchanged from their previous organizations, with District 2 containing 42,408 people, and district 4 containing 41,950.
All four districts sit within a plus or minus deviation of 5% from the "ideal" population number of 41,709.
Jamila Smith, citizen member of the board, said the change was done to keep districts diverse.
“We didn’t want to diminish any communities by splitting them or sticking members of one group into one area,” Smith said.
Board members gave an example of the Hispanic population, which expanded to 1,900 people in District 1, while District 3 remains with the largest Hispanic population at 3,675.
Population totals were changed based on 2020 census data, which was delayed in reaching state and local entities due to issues brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The redistricting bard actually did their work in a shortened time frame,” Commissioner President Reuben Collins II (D) said in remarks commending the board.
The new districts will be in effect for this June’s primary elections.
The upcoming vote will be the first in the county to use voting districts to decide members of the Charles board of education. Voters will pick two individuals from each district to be a part of the new-look school board that will consist of two members from each district, and one at-large member.
The bill also provides certain voting rights to the student member of the board.