New Cobb Island bridge opened Tuesday

A new bridge accessing Cobb Island over Neale Sound was opened Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, according to a press release from the administration.
The new bridge cost $18 million to construct and replaces the original Neale Sound Bridge that was built in 1963. The bridge is the only roadway connection to Cobb Island from southern Charles County. The triangular island is surrounded by the Potomac River on one side, the Wicomico River on another and Neale Sound on the third.
“This new bridge at Cobb Island is beautiful like the Maryland scenery around it,” MDOT SHA acting administrator Tim Smith said in the release. “Marylanders should be proud of our structures and our overall bridge program as we have one of the best in the nation.”
The new bridge, like its predecessor, runs along Route 254 on Cobb Island Road. The State Highway Administration got the notice to proceed with the project on Jan. 30, 2018, according to Sherry Christian, media relations manager for the SHA.
Christian said that the new bridge has two 14-foot lanes, a sidewalk and pedestrian lighting. Work that remains includes paving, guardrail installation, curbs, gutters and demolition of the old bridge. The sidewalk will remain closed while this work is underway, according to Christian.
“Along with the sidewalk and wider travel lanes, the new bridge is taller to provide more clearance for boats,” Christian said. “The sidewalk also gives pedestrians access to restaurants and the post office and other shops.”
Christian said the State Highway Administration included Charles County officials in all actions that affected the county, including meetings for sample inspections. Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) credited the state, as well as past and current county commissioners, for their collaborative efforts with the project.
“The hard work put into this asset for the area was well needed and the results are very telling,” Bowling said. “Citizens are looking forward to using a safe and operational bridge, not just for transport but for biking, hiking and walking.”
Bowling said commissioners will continue to work with the State Highway Administration on transportation infrastructure improvements in the county, particularly the new U.S. 301 Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River.
“The anticipation is the opening of the Nice bridge could further exaggerate traffic problems,” Bowling said. “We are finding solutions for that and planning for the future.”
Christian said the original Neale Sound bridge was deemed one of the 69 structurally-deficient bridges in the state in 2015. She said the bridge was funded under the Investment in Highways and Bridges Act approved by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2015.
The $1.97 billion act included $195 million to fix 26 bridges, which was combined with $830.7 million in state funds to repair or replace structurally deficient state-owned bridges. The act was part of Hogan’s campaign pledge to provide funding for highways and local roads across the state, according to MDOT.
“This investment not only will move long-awaited highway projects into construction, so that Maryland families and businesses will benefit from safer, smoother roads, but also it will address every single structurally deficient bridge in the state,” Hogan said in 2015. “Building, maintaining, and fixing Maryland’s roads and bridges is a top priority of our administration.”
According to MDOT, the State Highway Administration maintains about 2,500 of the over 5,300 bridges in the state. Maintained structures are inspected at least once every two years, with underwater inspections taking place at least once every four years.
If bridges are identified as structurally deficient, they are still safe, but are identified for possible rehabilitation or replacement. The inspection program’s goal is to identify very early bridges that need to be repaired or replaced, according to MDOT.
“This structure will be safe for generations to come, as well as pedestrian friendly,” Christian said.
The project will be complete this fall when the old structure is demolished. It was constructed by the McClean Contracting Company. Travelers are reminded to remain alert for work crew members who are continuing work in the area, per the release.
Christian said the andemic has not impeded construction of the bridge and the project continued during Maryland’s state of emergency. She said that MDOT SHA crews and contractors have been adhering to state and federal health and safety guidelines, and other essential transportation projects across Maryland have continued.
