Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announced Thursday the appointment of Deborah Carpenter as director of the Department of Planning and Growth Management. Carpenter will begin her employment with Charles County Government on Jan. 13, according to a county press release.
As director of the Department of Planning and Growth Management, Carpenter will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing programs and functions relating to Charles County’s land use, development, public facility planning, property acquisition and transportation. She will oversee and manage the Planning; Transportation; Codes, Permits, and Inspection Services; and Resource and Infrastructure Management Divisions.
Carpenter brings to the county 24 years of experience engaging in land use, transportation, environmental and infrastructure planning, according to the release. Most recently, Carpenter served as the director for Garrett County’s Department of Planning and Land Management. She provided oversight in the regulation of zoning issues, building code, subdivision administration, parks and recreation planning, environmental planning and education, licensing issuance and renewal, land preservation program administration, sensitive areas protection, comprehensive planning, mapping/geographic information services, stormwater management, sediment and erosion control, and inspection services. Carpenter also worked as the assistant director of Garrett County’s Department of Community and Planning Development and a geographic information services specialist for Garrett County’s Department of Planning and Land Development.
“Ms. Carpenter has an impressive breadth of experience working in county government, specifically in planning. She’s been a key leader in her field in both Garrett County and statewide,” Belton said in the release. “I look forward to her knowledge and insight as the newest member of our Executive Leadership Team.”
“I look forward to continuing the improvements within the county’s Department of Planning and Growth Management and advancing the County Commissioners’ goals and objectives, particularly in planning strategically for economic development and growth in the future,” Carpenter said in the release.
Carpenter has a master’s degree in geography from West Virginia University in Morgantown and a bachelor’s degree in environmental analysis and planning from Frostburg State University in Frostburg. She is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and a Leadership Maryland graduate.