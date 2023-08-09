This four-way stop in the area of St. Mary's Avenue and Glen Albin Road in La Plata was installed last year. A four-way stop will be created later this month at St. Mary's Avenue's intersection with Centennial Street in an effort to slow traffic and reduce the number of crashes in the area.
Over a year after a traffic study called for improvements to a pair of intersections in La Plata, the last of two four-way stops is coming to the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Centennial Street.
The town of La Plata announced the installation of the four-way stop via a press release on Aug. 8.
“When La Plata residents started raising concerns over the safety of these intersections, the town knew they needed to take the immediate action to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike,” La Plata Mayor Jeannine James said in the release.
Work to place the four-way stop signs is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 21 and take one day, weather permitting.
The additional four-way stop followed the installation of a similar one at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road in August 2022.
The installation followed a study conducted by Mead & Hunt into conditions at both intersections that was presented to the town council last March.
The posted speed limit along St. Mary’s Avenue is 25 mph.
According to that study, average speeds along the St. Mary’s Avenue and Centennial Way intersection were 26 mph with a majority of the cars traveling along the intersection recorded at 31 mph.
The intersection at Glen Albin Road saw an average speed of 28 mph in the westbound direction and 31 mph in the eastbound direction.
A majority of vehicles were recorded traveling at 34 mph or less.
In a six-year period measured between 2015 and 2020, there were eight crashes at the intersection.
According to the release by the town, all crashes recorded were due to vehicles colliding at or close to 90 degree angles or vehicles attempting to avoid a 90 degree angle crash.
Additional considerations for the four-way stops were sight-line obstructions that forced motorists to pull past the stop line in order to get a better view.
During a March 2022 town council meeting, it was recommended that sight obstructions like embankments and trees be removed in order to improve the field of view at the intersection, but the council leaned toward implementing four-way stops at both locations.
“Unfortunately we’re designed for speed and not for safety,” Councilman David Jenkins said during the meeting.
Jenkins asked council members to consider pedestrian safety when making the decision.