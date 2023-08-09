New stop sign

This four-way stop in the area of St. Mary's Avenue and Glen Albin Road in La Plata was installed last year. A four-way stop will be created later this month at St. Mary's Avenue's intersection with Centennial Street in an effort to slow traffic and reduce the number of crashes in the area.

 DARRYL KINSEY JR./SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

Over a year after a traffic study called for improvements to a pair of intersections in La Plata, the last of two four-way stops is coming to the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Centennial Street.

The town of La Plata announced the installation of the four-way stop via a press release on Aug. 8.


  

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews