Two new four-way stops could be on their way to St. Mary’s Avenue following a safety study presented to the La Plata Town Council on Tuesday.
The report, presented by Jamie Kendrick, project manager at Mead & Hunt, examined intersections along St. Mary’s Avenue at Centennial Street and Glen Albin Road.
The study examined several factors such a travel speeds, traffic volume, crash history and other factors to make recommendations on potential safety improvements. Sightline obstructions were found to be more of an issue than travel speeds at both intersections.
Speeds along St. Mary’s Avenue at Centennial Street were recorded averaging 26 mph with the majority of vehicles traveling at 31 mph or less in either direction.
Glen Albin Road saw a slightly higher average speed of 28 mph in the westbound direction and 31 mph in the eastbound direction. A majority of the vehicles were recorded traveling at 34 mph or less there.
The posted speed limit on St. Mary’s Avenue is 25 mph.
The Glen Albin Road intersection saw a higher number of accidents during a six year period between 2015 and 2020 with 12, compared to eight at the Centennial Street intersection.
A high embankment with trees on Glen Albin Road was cited as a reason to make that intersection a four-way stop.
Mead & Hunt suggested the town clear obstructions at the Centennial Street intersection such as signs, tree limbs and an inset parking area before considering a four-way stop there.
Councilman David Jenkins said during discussions that the town should take pedestrian safety into account.
“Unfortunately we’re designed for speed, but not for safety,” Jenkins said.
Consensus during the conversation leaned toward making both intersections four-way stops.
Councilman Matthew D. Trollinger asked during the meeting how to measure success of the traffic calming measures at the Centennial Street crossing since crashes and speed were not factors in making changes.
Kendrick responded that in that case, it was a judgment call.
“If you want clarity, install the four-way,” Kendrick said.
Bobby Stahl, director of operations, recommended the town add the four-way stop at the Glen Albin Road intersection first, then place the four-way stop at Centennial Street three to six months later.
A timetable was not given for when the new traffic pattern would go into effect.
Tuesday’s work session meeting was held in “hybrid” fashion with town council members and staff in the council chambers with the public able to view via Microsoft Teams or phone in. The meeting was not open for the public to physically attend.
The council has operated with hybrid meetings since late February as case and positivity rates plummeted after the omicron surge of COVID-19.
