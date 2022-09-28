Funding for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project was once again in conversation during the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual visit to Charles County on Sept. 21.
State legislators and local officials met with Maryland Department of Transportation staff to discuss transit projects in the county and give a preview of the new draft Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program.
The annual plan highlights funding for transportation projects across the state.
“Our citizens are certainly appreciative of the many projects that are in the works or in the process in completion,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in opening remarks.
The Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, a proposed light rail system to connect Charles County to the Washington, D.C., metro area via light rail, was among the projects of conversation.
David Groth, deputy director of planning and growth management, said the project had immense benefit for residents.
“We’re talking about almost 450,000 people that can benefit from this transit system,” Groth said.
Back in May, Charles County received about $5 million in funding to facilitate the planning, design, engineering and environmental review processes needed to bring the system to operation. The federal funds triggered a requirement for a match of funds from the governor’s office as required by House Bill 414, sponsored by Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) during the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session.
While the $10 million is a significant infusion of funding, Groth said that about $27 million is required to bring the next part of the project to fruition.
During the conversation on Wednesday, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) asked where additional state or federal funds could be drawn to help fund the transit initiative.
Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said there was a “ton” of opportunity for discretionary grants through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed last November.
Arnold pledged support for applying for grants to gain additional funding for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, but stated that the grants would need to be joint applications between Charles and Prince George’s counties as the project would be constructed in both counties.
New bridge set for 2023 opening
William Pines, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, said that the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River is making “tremendous” progress toward opening in early 2023.
The new bridge features expanded traffic lanes, a high span with 135 feet of clearance for tall ships to cross under and a warning system for vehicles to be alert for bicyclists on the bridge.
Sean Powell, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said that Maryland Transit Authority Police held a tabletop exercise with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and local fire and emergency medical services personnel on emergency response to the new bridge.
A second exercise, which would include a tour of the new bridge, is planned before the span is opened to the public.
Pines also said the old bridge, once demolished, will be used to create an artificial reef in the Chesapeake Bay.
Demolition work on non-traffic areas of the bridge has begun, with a full demolition to take place once the new bridge is open.
With the new bridge hosting expanded lanes, recent conversations have drawn concerns about an increase in traffic to southern Charles County.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) voiced concerns about the increase in traffic along Route 301.
“We’re gonna be looking at horrendous traffic congestion not just in La Plata but in White Plains and Waldorf,” Coates said.
Pines admitted that some volume increase was expected from the new bridge, especially on weekends, but said he expected that capacity would not experience a rapid increase of usage.
Tim Smith, administrator of the State Highway Administration, said the agency would monitor the traffic from the bridge and would make changes to timings to traffic lights if appropriate.