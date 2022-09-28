New steel

The new Nice Middleton bridge is expected to be completed in 2023.

Funding for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project was once again in conversation during the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual visit to Charles County on Sept. 21.

State legislators and local officials met with Maryland Department of Transportation staff to discuss transit projects in the county and give a preview of the new draft Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program.

