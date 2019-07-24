Although they may not have to avail themselves of the service for a few months yet, residents of an Indian Head community have a new option for heating their homes.
In May, Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin and Vice Mayor Ron Sitoula participated in a ribbon cutting with Washington Gas in the town’s Perry Station at Riverwatch community. The ribbon cutting, Sitoula said, kicked off a very important project for the neighborhood: the installation of a pipeline that will provide access to natural gas for 50 homes.
Sitoula, who also serves as the president of the community’s homeowners association, said that before the installation of the pipeline, residents’ best heating option was the use of propane. Although no one has to make the switch to natural gas, Sitoula said, the goal is to provide a much more affordable heating alternative.
In a speech given at the event provided to the Maryland Independent, Sitoula said “Indian Head is turning corners economically as well as through services to its residents.”
“I invested the last four years making rounds in this community to ensure there were enough signatures and interests so the project was a win-win for Washington Gas and the community residents,” Sitoula said in the speech. He went on to explain that Washington Gas carried all the costs associated with the construction, but residents are responsible for working with a plumber and the town government to secure an inspector to connect their line. Residents only need pay the cost of any appliances they need to convert from propane to natural gas as well as the cost of a contractor to connect the line to the Washington Gas meter. Sitoula said residents are “ecstatic” about the natural gas pipe coming to their community, which is expected to save them on their home heating and water heating bills come winter with a perennial source of gas. In total, Sitoula said, the 50 homes that can now access the pipeline could stand to save a combined $48,000 on annual heating costs.
Over email, Washington Gas spokesman Bernie Tylor said all customers that have contracted with Washington Gas can receive natural gas service by the fall or winter.
“We look forward to expand the reach of natural gas service to the Riverwatch community in Charles County so that residents can enjoy the many benefits — affordability, dependability, efficiency, energy savings — when heating their homes or cooking their meals, enhancing the experience of living in the Riverwatch community,” Tylor wrote. “We encourage friends and families across Riverwatch to sign up for Washington Gas service if they have not already.”
