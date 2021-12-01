Charles County residents who have struggled with costs associated with broadband installation can now apply for a grant funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Deborah Hall, county administrator, announced the start of the “Rural Broadband Installation Grant” on Tuesday afternoon during a presentation by a rural broadband task force.
The grant would allow residence to receive county funding to pay for installation costs for broadband services due to long driveways that make the installation fees for broadband internet prohibitive.
“Our goal is to gather information on the county and be able to provide service throughout the county no matter the category,” Hall said.
Residents can apply online for the grant by visiting www.charlescountymd.gov/cat3grant and filling out a questionnaire. To be eligible, an applicant must have a service provider nearby willing to partner with the county to do the work and be willing to provide service.
Currently Charles County has three service providers: Comcast, Verizon and ThinkBig Networks.
Residents in areas devoid of broadband access are broken down into three distinct categories.
Category 1 refers to residents that live in areas where no infrastructure exists capable of delivering broadband internet.
Category 2 refers to isolated pockets of residents in otherwise served areas, while Category 3 refers to citizens in served areas with long driveways or setbacks requiring customers to contribute to the cost of installation.
The newly announced grant was created to help residents in Category 3.
While other state and federal grants are available for Category 1 and Category 2 areas, Category 3 residents are not considered unserved at the state or federal level.
The task force also gave an update on the first phase of the ongoing Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout.
The project, under the ownership of ThinkBig Networks, seeks to provide broadband infrastructure to underserved communities in western and southern Charles County.
To date, 168,370 feet of fiber optic cable have been laid in Nanjemoy, with nine of 26 segments in the first phase completed and another seven under construction.
Cobb Neck has seen 47,989 feet of cable laid, with six of the 13 segments in the first phase complete, with another four under construction.
Phase 2 build-outs have also begun, with 10 of 23 segments finished in Nanjemoy, and five of 11 segments in Cobb Neck completed.
According to the presentation, about 126 customer service agreements have been made in Nanjemoy, and 22 in Cobb Neck.
While ThinkBig works to expand broadband infrastructure, Evelyn Jacobson, chief of information technology, said that easements continue to be a challenge to installing fiber optic lines. Easements are required to allow ThinkBig Networks to dig on private property to lay fiber optic lines underground.
Jacobson said that while lines could be placed on existing pole infrastructure, placing lines underground was preferred.
“It’s much faster to install underground than to go through the pole process,” Jacobson said.
Hall agreed, stating that the process to get approval to use an existing pole was a “serious endeavor.”
Placing cables underground is faster and provides more protection from weather, Hall added.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, ThinkBig Networks had received 89 easements out of 536 needed in Nanjemoy, while 36 of the 136 needed easements in Cobb Neck had been received.