It’s been a long time since Indian Head residents have had a grocery store to call their own. Just ask Mayor Brandon A. Paulin
“Last time there was a grocery store was 1999,” he said. “You know I was three, four years old.”
At the community outreach meeting hosted by Charles County Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and the Military Action Council on Tuesday at the Indian Head Pavilion, residents were informed of a plan to fix that glaring need.
Mark Steele, who owns Clarity Coffee House in Indian Head with his wife, Marilyn, plans to open Oasis Fresh Food Market sometime next year.
“For years, Indian Head has been hungry for a grocery store of its own,” the flyer detailing the future plans for the site read.
The market will be based out of the Algonquin building just two doors down from Clarity Coffee and a stone’s throw away from the main gate of Naval Support Facility Indian Head.
The store will be managed by the Indian Head Grocery Initiative, which was started by Steele with the goal of be a “sustainable fresh food source” in a way that’s convenient for Indian Head shoppers.
“You see a lot of folks and they have to go elsewhere. ... I think it’s just nice to be able to shop in the town you live,” he said.
Some work will have to be done to the Algonquin building to prepare for the store, including turning land in the rear of the store into a parking lot to meet the future needs of the store.
There’s also a plan for affordable living apartments on the second level of the building, according to Steele.
The announcement of a new store was one of a set of announcements on economic growth in the area.
Taylor Yewell, chief of development with the Charles County Department of Economic Development, updated residents on the plan to rezone lands around Maryland Airport.
Set for a public hearing on Sep. 22, a zoning text amendment to the 2016 comprehensive land would rezone lands around the airport for industrial use. The land was originally a watershed district, but there was significant business interest in setting up shop near the airport.
In his remarks, Yewell said there were plans to expand the airport runway from 3,745 feet to 4,200 feet, but plans for that upgrade were not yet in motion due to funding concerns.
Pam Frank, executive director of the Military Alliance Council, outlined efforts that her organization had undertaken to help bring economic development into the area.
The Military Alliance Council assisted the United States Bomb Technician Association to locate it’s headquarters in Indian Head, which plans to host between eight and 10-events a year in Indian Head.
