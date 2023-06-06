New home construction permits in La Plata took a slight dip in 2022, according to a draft of the town's 2022 annual report.
The document reviewing development in the town was reviewed during Tuesday’s La Plata Planning Commission meeting. The report details annexations, permit issuance and other topics related to town development as required by the annotated code of Maryland.
New residential home construction permits slightly dipped in 2022 to 97 from the 112 permits recorded in the 2021 annual report.
The change in new construction permits came as a surprise to Michael J. Gahan III, planning commission chairman.
“I thought we were growing faster,” Gahan said.
Jeanine Harrington, director of planning, told planning commission members that fluctuation in permits wasn’t out of the ordinary.
“It ebbs and flows with development,” Harrington said.
She added that new construction permits could rise over the next few years as construction advances in the Pinegrove neighborhood on La Plata parkway.
New land annexations could also add to the home construction permits in the future. In 2022, the town approved four annexation permits.
In January, the town council adopted resolutions for adding the Villages of Rosewick, a 21-acre parcel along Rosewick Road slated to be developed into mixed-use property.
In June, the town approved annexation of 10411 La Plata Road into the town limits in order to connect the property to the town’s water and sewer system due to a septic tank that failed.
Finally, in November, the town approved the annexations of Hawthorne Yards and the HUB mixed-use developments along Hawthorne Road.
Both properties received intense scrutiny by town residents and at the county level due to traffic and school seats concerns. While construction has not begun on either project, annexation into the town proper was a major step toward eventual development.
Planning board members also reviewed a rough draft of rules and procedures for the board ahead of broader discussion in July. The rules and procedures would outline how the planning commission operates and create a vehicle to amend procedures without requiring alterations to the town code.
The town planning commission is expected to adopt the procedures next month.
County briefed on zoning text amendments
On Monday, the Charles County Planning Commission was briefed on a pair of zoning amendments during a brief meeting.
Zoning Map Amendment 23-01 would rezone a 1.8-acre portion of a property at 3620 Mattawoman Beantown Road from rural conservation to community commercial to provide consistent zoning for the entire parcel, which is currently split between two zones.
A Dash-In convenience store and gas station currently sits on the property.
A public hearing will be set on a later date.
On June 26, the county planning board will hold a public hearing on ZTA 22-173 related to independent senior living complexes.
The amendment would allow the construction of senior living facilities in the watershed conservation district to allow for more affordable housing in the county.