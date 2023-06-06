New home construction permits in La Plata took a slight dip in 2022, according to a draft of the town's 2022 annual report.

The document reviewing development in the town was reviewed during Tuesday’s La Plata Planning Commission meeting. The report details annexations, permit issuance and other topics related to town development as required by the annotated code of Maryland.


