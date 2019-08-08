Three new members and one existing member were officially appointed to the Indian Head Planning Commission during Monday night’s town council meeting.
Wayne Higdon, who is a current member of the board, was unanimously re-appointed to the commission in a vote by Vice Mayor Kiran “Ron” Sitoula and Councilman Curtis Smith, along with new appointees Kelly White, Brian Israel and Anthony MacFarland. Mayor Brandon Paulin was not present at Monday night’s meeting.
Higdon, White, Israel and MacFarland join current commission members Mary Armstrong, Anita Sampson and Thomas Gordon. Members of the commission serve a five-year term. Former chairman Michael Pellegrino and member Warren Bowie did not re-apply for their seats.
A new chairperson will be chosen at the next planning commission meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Village Green Pavilion.
