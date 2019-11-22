A new shopping center with popular eating spots is coming late next year to the Waldorf area, courtesy of privately owned project developer Republic Family of Companies whose vision includes a Jersey Mike’s sub shop and a Chick-fil-A franchise.
“This is a fairly small project,” Nick Aragon, vice president and director of acquisitions and development at Republic Land Development based in southwest Washington, D.C., told the Maryland Independent on Nov. 18. “We looked at a market like Waldorf and … determined what new tenants we could bring that would offer a service that is largely not there. From a retail perspective, we considered what the big things are and what this community would like to see.”
The Waldorf Park Shopping Center, a prime new development site which will be located off of Crain Highway near Smallwood Drive, is projected to open at the end of 2020. In addition to Jersey Mike’s and Chick-fil-A, coffee powerhouse Starbucks has agreed to help spur economic development in Charles County with its first and only stand-alone location featuring a drive-thru.
“There’s a gap here in the community so we think they could be successful. We find that if our interests don’t align with the community, then we tend to not go against the grain,” Aragon said. “When we measure demand, it’s first and foremost an analysis of the community and talking to local community players — brokers, tenants, real estate managers — and understanding what’s going on so we can help. From there, we determine if the statistics are there to support new development.”
Republic’s senior vice president, Stacy Hornstein, said the company is thrilled to be bringing nationally-recognized businesses to the Waldorf area. Charles County “has been one of the fastest growing counties in Maryland for several years running,” so it only made sense to “strategically” place Waldorf Park “right in the center of that growth,” according to Hornstein’s remarks in a press release from the digital and public relations agency Vitamin whose client, commercial real estate brokerage firm KLNB, represents Republic.
“The total is 7 acres but we’re going to develop about 4 acres. We’ve got plenty more space which we will be leasing over the course of the next year or two,” KLNB representative Phil Ruxton said during a separate interview on Oct. 29. “Transactions like this only happen when the community’s shopping behavior demands it. The residents of Charles County, particularly those in Waldorf, love Chick-fil-A and Starbucks so much that the existing units can’t satisfy their desires.”
Waldorf Park will feature easy accessibility and various square footage opportunities for handling an annual average daily traffic, or AADT, volume of more than 54,200 vehicles. Aragon said the county has a fairly new architectural process that allows for joint coordination on certain design aspects.
Unlike the current Chick-fil-A locations in Waldorf and La Plata, the one at Waldorf Park will prevent overcrowding thanks to its unique construction patterns aimed at separating foot and regular traffic.
The architectural features of the site design “will be very subtle” but an overall “huge improvement to help traffic flow,” Aragon said.
“If you go to the one in La Plata, it’s really difficult to get in and out. The building is in the center of the site with parking spaces around it,” said Aragon. “This project does something very unique with its design. [The Chick-fil-A at Waldorf Park will be] pushed to the corner of the site so that drive-thru traffic goes in one direction, and pedestrians and parking traffic goes in another direction. There’s very limited conflict at all so it should make things much smoother.”
When it comes to legalities, Aragon said a major part of the planning process entails an Adequate Public Facilities Determination. One of the strategies that Republic will execute to help improve traffic flow at Waldorf Park, which would otherwise contribute to an already congested area, is expanding Smallwood Drive by one lane from U.S. 301 heading east to Old Washington Road.
“With our project, this new lane [will allow easier access] for people going in and out of the Taco Bell and our development on that side of the street,” said Aragon. “We’ve got permits and site plans that we need to get approved. A big component of that is Adequate Public Facilities but for commercial development like this, the biggest element that you’re generally looking at is transportation. In our case, it [entailed] adding an extra lane.”
Ruxton said sidewalks will be added along Crain Highway, and areas leading to and from Smallwood Drive, to encourage safer pedestrian activity.
“That comes from working together with the county and the design planners,” Ruxton added. “To some extent, this project does take some traffic off of the road and redirect it. [All parties involved] had every opportunity to give input and suggest what is in the best interest of the jurisdiction. … Our traffic study estimates a 50% reduction in backups during peak periods on Smallwood Drive.”
In terms of making things smoother, Republic Land Development provides a variety of services to the Family of Companies including due diligence, approval processing, market services, structuring of acquisitions, zoning coordination, negotiating major tenant leases entitlements and permit processing across multiple jurisdictions.
In addition, Republic Land Development supports the Family of Companies Corners Program by securing urban in-fill commercial corner properties for retail development, which generate an immediate return on investment upon completion, according to its website.
Aside from the three new tenants that KLNB has brought on board, Aragon and Ruxton said there will also be an upscale nail salon at Waldorf Park. There are currently several nationally-recognized businesses in the immediate area including Target, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Safeway, CVS, Walgreens, Carrabba’s, Olive Garden, Wawa and much more.
“It’s a very thorough process. We’re looking at demographic trends as it relates to population, households and those types of growth,” Aragon said. “In the case of Charles County, there’s a major [demand for] Starbucks in the market but none of them have a drive-thru. We also saw that the Chick-fil-A in Waldorf was just really busy, so it seemed like an opportunity to help lighten the load in the area by putting a second location in the market.”
Aragon said Republic is working on another project for Charles County which has been in the planning stages for more than three years now. Several dozen meetings have taken place with county officials since then.
“The perception many people have is that developers come in and say, ‘It’s my way or the highway,’” said Aragon, “but we certainly do not take that approach.”
For Aragon and Republic at large, he said the key to having and maintaining successful business relationships is simply communication.
“Communication, communication, communication,” Aragon emphasized. “We really pride ourselves on working with the local jurisdictions and community leaders for the projects that we do. In the case of Waldorf Park, especially as it relates to interaction on Smallwood Drive, we had a number of meetings with planning staff and others to make sure all parties and stakeholders are able to voice their concerns, and have a seat at the table as it relates to coming up with solutions.”
“In general, the economy has been in a sort of recovery mode so there hasn’t been as much new development like there usually is. But Waldorf and Charles County is catching up to where you might expect them to be,” Ruxton said. “Southern Maryland has a real good residential base and job base. To the extent that we can make all of the pieces fit, we hope to be bringing new development and retailers to the market for as long as we can.”
