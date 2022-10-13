On a cool Wednesday morning, state and local officials gathered to celebrate the opening of a new bridge to connect Maryland and Virginia across the Potomac River.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) joined other state officials, Charles County commissioners and other local leaders in Newburg for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the new Harry W. Nice Memorial/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge.
“I just want to thank everybody that had something to do with it ... everyone deserves my appreciation,” Hogan told Southern Maryland News.
Wednesday’s ceremony came three months ahead of a projected January 2023 opening for the new four-lane span.
The $463 million bridge officially opened to the public on Thursday, Oct. 13.
“We are opening this project three months ahead of schedule due to the contractor’s great work and pushing through the pandemic to deliver on time and on budget,” William Pines, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, said.
Celebrations for the new bridge came just a day after a judge in Maryland District Court tossed out a lawsuit to stop demolition of the old Nice-Middleton Bridge, according to a report from Maryland Matters.
Cycling groups wanted to keep the old bridge in place until an independent study could be conducted on the potential to use the old bridge as a bike and pedestrian crossing.
Demolition of the old bridge could start as early as the end of this week, according to Maryland Matters.
State officials have long contended that the old bridge was unsafe.
“The aging original Nice Bridge had only two lanes that were just 11 feet wide,” Hogan said of the old span, which was constructed in 1940.
“It was sometimes a frightening experience for drivers,” the governor added.
Hogan said during his remarks that materials from the former bridge would be used to create an artificial reef.
Following the ceremony, Hogan got into a yellow 1948 Ford Super Deluxe convertible and led a procession of vehicles from the Maryland shore into Virginia and back again to mark the inaugural crossing of the new span.
The new bridge has double the capacity with four 12-foot wide lanes and a 135-foot clearance to allow tall ships to pass underneath.
The span also includes electronic tolling system to register toll payments from drivers. Current tolls are $4.50 for E-ZPass users and $9.50 for those without the E-ZPass.
County commissioners were ecstatic with Wednesday’s opening.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for our residents up and down the [Route] 301 quarter,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said.
“It’s really great to have a safe bridge that residents and visitors can go across,” Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said.
Stewart added that the completion of the bridge gave hope for future transit programs in the region such as the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project, which received an infusion of federal assistance earlier this year.
In November 2016, Hogan initially announced $765 million for the new Route 301 bridge. But according to a presentation given to Charles commissioners, the Maryland Department of Transportation proposed cost-cutting measures. Cuts included the reduction of the shoulders on the new bridge and completely eliminating the bicycle/pedestrian lane.
County officials said it could cost over $40 million to maintain the old bridge for use by pedestrians and bicyclists.
The new bridge design does includes more than $2 million in features to accommodate lane sharing for bicyclists, who will be able to use the bridge in early 2023.