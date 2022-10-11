New Nice-Middleton Bridge

The new Harry W. Nice/Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge took nearly two years to complete. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The wait is nearly over for travelers around the region as the Maryland Transit Authority announced the opening of the new Harry W. Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced in a Tuesday morning press release that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the replacement bridge with Gov. Larry Hogan in attendance.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews