The wait is nearly over for travelers around the region as the Maryland Transit Authority announced the opening of the new Harry W. Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority announced in a Tuesday morning press release that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the replacement bridge with Gov. Larry Hogan in attendance.
The span will open for vehicle traffic on Thursday morning.
“After years of good work with [former] Sen. Middleton and our state and local partners, we finally have a well constructed, modern bridge,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Hogan (R), James F. Ports Jr., secretary of Maryland Department of Transportation and chairman of the Maryland Transportation Authority, and William Pines, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, will be in attendance to open the new bridge.
Wednesday’s ceremony will draw to a close a two-year project that began in July 2020 to replace the current two-lane span that was constructed in 1940.
The new $463 million design features four 12-foot lanes to increase the capacity of vehicle traffic the bridge can take.
The span also includes other improvements such as a barrier-separated median and a 135-foot clearance to allow the passage of tall ships.
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting is also months ahead of schedule, as the bridge was not scheduled to open until early 2023, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority website.
Pines told Charles County commissioners during the Maryland Transportation Department’s annual visit to the county on Sept. 21 that the bridge was making “tremendous” progress toward opening early next year.
A request for comment from the Maryland Transportation Authority on the opening was not immediately returned Tuesday.
As the state prepares to celebrate the new span’s opening, questions remain about the fate of the old Nice-Middleton Bridge.
Cyclist and trail groups in the area filed suit in Maryland District Court on Sept. 28 to stop the demolition of the old bridge until an independent study was completed on the feasibility to preserve the old bridge as a pedestrian and bicycle crossing. A decision in that case has not yet been made.