Plans for three brand new parks in Charles County were unveiled in an effort to create more green space and greater access to outdoor recreation in the county.
Kelli Beavers, director of recreation, parks and tourism, and Sam Drury, chief of recreation, briefed the county commissioners on development for parks in Waldorf, La Plata and Newburg.
Beavers said development of the new parks was necessary to address issues of equity in park access, especially in Waldorf, where lack of park facilities has been a long-standing issue.
“We haven’t had a new park since 2010, its time for some more,” Beavers said.
La Plata Farm Park, Popes Creek Waterfront Park in Newburg, and Waldorf Park were workshopped by a park planning task force of over 30 residents that met to consider interests of the county in how the parks should be assembled and provide that information to the community.
Drury added that each park plan was developed with longevity in mind.
“We’re not looking to build these parks just for our children, but for our grandchildren,” Drury said.
The future La Plata Farm Park is planned to be a 30-acre facility on Route 301 near Wills Memorial Park at the southern end of La Plata.
Designed with agricultural heritage in mind, task force members developed ideas for both active and passive recreation and created areas for social connections through gardening and farm based organizations.
The task force also stressed a physical connection should be established between La Plata Farm Park and Wills Memorial Park, which sits adjacent to the future facility.
Future plans include renovating the barn on the existing property to create an education center on the property, a greenhouse and culinary garden and walking trails.
The future Waldorf Park is slated to be built just south of Cedarville State Forest in north eastern Waldorf.
Initial plans call for development of a 121-acre parcel on St. Peter’s Church Road with options for future development on a 93-acre parcel just east of the site separated by utility lines for the Potomac Electric Company.
Active recreation was a central part of the design themes for the park and for ideas generated by the task force, which focused on creating a hub for organized sports in the county.
Basketball courts, a pickleball complex and multi-use athletic fields were central to the future park. Other potential amenities include an obstacle course, pavilion space and playground areas.
Popes Creek Waterfront Park is planned to be a 47.5-acre area just south of Capt. Billy’s Crab House in Newburg.
The park, developed with aquatic recreation and nature in mind, is slated for several trails both on land and by kayak as well as creation of a public beach.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said during the meeting she was excited to hear about the new aquatic space after a majority of residents called for more water access in the county.
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) asked about potential entry fees, sharing concerns that fees for county residents could impact park usage.
While entry fees are not in the plan for the near future, Beavers said that she would prefer park entry fees for non-residents if fees were added.
“I am always in support of individuals that are not part of the tax base helping to support the tax base when they benefit from what the tax base has paid for,” Beavers said.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) praised recreation officials for their work.
“Your team has an impeccable vision,” Coates said.
The recreation department plans to assess public input through an online survey and polls to determine what residents would like to see before a master plan report is completed in May.