Sam Drury, chief of recreation, left, and Kelli Beavers, director of recreation, parks and tourism, briefed the Charles commissioners on a plan to build three new parks in the county.

Plans for three brand new parks in Charles County were unveiled in an effort to create more green space and greater access to outdoor recreation in the county.

Kelli Beavers, director of recreation, parks and tourism, and Sam Drury, chief of recreation, briefed the county commissioners on development for parks in Waldorf, La Plata and Newburg.


