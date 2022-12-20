The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 to celebrate the opening of its education pavilion at the Potomac Watershed Study Center.
Officials from Prince George’s and Charles counties were in attendance to celebrate the opening of the facility at Hard Bargain Farm in Accokeek, located near the Potomac River north of Indian Head.
“It all began with the pavilion, the idea to have children outdoors and enjoy nature, and here we are today,” Theresa Cullen, executive director of the Alice Ferguson Foundation, said in her opening remarks.
According to the nonprofit foundation, the new pavilion is planned to be used as a place to bring together visiting school groups, community residents, businesses and organizations for outdoor educational programing.
“I know that everyone’s welcome here to get hands-on training of what this program and what this foundation does and to promote other career paths, which I’m a supportive of,” Del. Kris Valderrama (D-Prince George’s) said.
Charles County Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) was also in attendance for Friday’s ribbon cutting.
She told Southern Maryland News she was hopeful that the center would also be a place for Charles County residents and children to experience nature.
“I would love for them [Alice Ferguson Foundation] to have a conversation with Charles County Public Schools to get our children out here to introduce them to this beautiful farm,” Coates said.
Friday’s ribbon cutting also brought an end to construction efforts at the facility in a two-phase plan that started in 2014.
The first phase included construction of the Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Environmental Center and two overnight cabins as well as other fixtures.
Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Environmental Center is referred to as a “living building” due to its status as a living building, meaning it meets net zero energy, water and carbon neutral requirements and constructed using non-toxic components.
According to the Alice Ferguson Foundation, the building uses solar and geothermal power, making it the only Platinum LEED certified building in Maryland using those power sources.
Other amenities at the facility include numerous walking trails, a children’s garden and a barnyard with child-friendly animals.
The second phase was completion of the education pavilion.
Friday’s ceremony also hosted a dedication to name the facility after Shirley and Frank Nicolai, emeritus board of directors at the Alice Ferguson Foundation.
“I think that the kids coming to this place and interacting with this facility and this staff will spark their curiosity about nature,” Frank Nicolai said.
The facility is open for school trips and renting for private events.