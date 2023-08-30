Council in session

The La Plata town council met on Aug. 21 to discuss new pumps for the Mary Ball pump station and new vehicles for the operations department. 

 SCREEN SHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR./ SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

New pumps and trucks were on the agenda when the La Plata Town Council met on Aug. 22.

The council voted unanimously to improve the purchase of two Flygt sewage pumps and additional electrical components using American Rescue Plan Act funds to further expand the operations at the Mary Ball pump station.


  

