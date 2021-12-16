A 64,000-acre area of land in Charles County has been designated as a new Rural Legacy Area in Maryland.
The Maryland Board of Public Works unanimously approved more than $26.2 million in grants under the Rural Legacy program for areas across the state, according to a press release by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“The Rural Legacy Program is one of Maryland’s most important tools for preserving and protecting our natural resources as well as significant agricultural lands and forest lands,” Jeannine Haddaway-Riccio, secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural resources, said in the release.
A grant of $1.1 million was set aside for conservation easements to protect farmlands, forests, natural areas and historic properties within the Nanjemoy and Mattawoman watersheds.
The easements will go to benefit areas such as Mallows Bay, Nanjemoy Creek and Mattawoman Creek among others.
“The resources to be protected include the fisheries of the Mattawoman Creek, one of the steadiest and busiest recreational fishing destinations in Maryland,” a description of the area on the Maryland Board of Public Works website said.
“I was frankly ecstatic to hear about the grant in the Nanjemoy-Mattawoman area,” Benjamin Hance, chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.
Hance called the announcement a “fantastic move,” stating that the legacy area creates “tremendous opportunity” to protect important lands in the county.
“I personally think Rural Legacy Area’s ability to help farmers preserve their land is a great boon to the farming community as a whole.” Hance continued, stating that the grant would also specifically help African American farmers in the county.
The Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Rural Legacy area was the only new designation of a site during the Dec. 1 meeting.
Zekiah Run was granted a Rural Legacy grant to the tune of $1.3 million to protect farms, forests and other natural and historic properties in the area just east of La Plata across from the Bryantown Sports Complex.
According to the summary on the Maryland Board of Public Works website, the area contains the largest natural hardwood swamp in the state, and is considered one of the most important ecological areas on the East Coast by the Smithsonian Institute.
In addition, the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area, which includes areas of Mechanicsville, Huntersville, Oraville and Cremona, received $2.2 million for preservation work in the area.
The Board of Public Works is a three-member board consisting of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and outgoing Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D).
According to the release on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Lt. Gov. Boyd. K Rutherford (R) stood in for Hogan on the Dec 1. vote.
