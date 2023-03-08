Mike Heim

Michael Heim, Chief of chief of the Office of Operations and Supporting Services, briefed board members on a contract award for construction of a new Elementary School on Feb. 27.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A new elementary school is on the way after the Charles County Board of Education gave the green light to a construction contract last month.

School board members voted unanimously on Feb. 27 to award the contract to Keller Brothers Inc. for $45.4 million.


