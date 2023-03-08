A new elementary school is on the way after the Charles County Board of Education gave the green light to a construction contract last month.
School board members voted unanimously on Feb. 27 to award the contract to Keller Brothers Inc. for $45.4 million.
The award sets in motion construction on a 94,000-square-foot building in St. Charles with a state-rated capacity of 778 students, according to Michael Heim, chief of the school system’s Office of Operations and Supporting Services.
The school is set to open in the fall of 2025 and will be build in the Highlands Neighborhood in St. Charles, which is one of three school sites that have been given to the county including sites in the Villages of Wooded Glen and Piney Reach neighborhoods.
Heim told board members that the bid from Keller Brothers was within their estimated funding target.
“We are exited to be within our projected budget,” Heim said.
According to a copy of the bid tabulation obtained by Southern Maryland News, four contractors submitted bids for the project.
Keller Brothers was joined by Scheibel Construction Inc., Henly Construction Inc., and Hess Construction Inc. in the bidding process.
Last week’s presentation brought many questions from the school board, as a majority of board members are examining the bidding process for school construction for the first time after being elected last fall.
Board Chairperson Yonelle Moore-Lee asked about the waivers granted to bidders on Minority Business Enterprise Participation, which was far below the 21% goal for three of the four bidders.
Only Hess Construction was above the 21% goal at 24.06% participation, while Keller Brothers was the next highest at 12.9%
Henley Construction (11.8%) and Scheibel Construction (5.39%) were far below goal targets.
No bidders met targets on subgoals regarding women- and Black-owned business enterprises.
Moore-Lee called the results alarming.
Heim said that a variety of factors impacted the amount of Minority Business Enterprises that were chosen, including location of the main bidders.
“We don’t have very many general contractors that take on large projects like school construction or renovation in Charles County,” Heim said, adding that the closest general contractor was Scheibel Construction in Calvert County.
The other bidders for the contract are based out of Montgomery County.
Nicole Kreamer, board member, asked about whether contingencies were build into the budget to deal with emergencies that may come up.
“The bid amount doesn’t end up being the net amount we pay because things tend to happen where additions are made to the budget,” Kreamer said.
Heim said a contingency line of between $1 million and $1.5 million is available.
County commissioners approved a budget increase request for the contract on Tuesday, which advances the contract to final approval by the Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction later this month.
The likely next school project is for Middle School No. 9, which is estimated to open in 2028, according to a conversation on potential public/private partnerships on school construction that wrapped up last December.
No plans for that school have yet been announced.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews