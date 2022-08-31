On Monday, Charles public schools welcomed 27,000 students as the 2022-2023 school year began.
At schools like Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in St. Charles, a familiar scene played out as old friends reunited, parents wished their children luck and the hallways filled with students looking for their new classrooms.
“It feels great,” Erica Williams, principal of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, told Southern Maryland News about the start of the school year.
“We’ve got over 900 scholars in the building. They’re full of energy and we are excited about it,” Williams added.
School staff members were on hand to direct students around the building as well as assist parents with finding schedules and answering a myriad of questions from parents about schedules and after-school pick-up procedures.
The new classroom shuffle at Stoddert was magnified after the building underwent a $48.1 million renovation project.
Over 42,000 square feet was added to the school’s footprint in order to support an expanded student capacity which grew from 711 students to over 900 students.
While the vast majority of work was complete on the building by opening day, some finishing touches on exterior areas and in the music rooms will be finished up this fall.
The start of the school year also had a much different look as Monday marked the first full school year that Charles public school students would not be required to wear face masks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Face masks are still allowed as an option for students after the board of education rescinded the mandatory use of masks earlier this year in February.
Along with the removal of the mask mandate would be the return of many events such as homecoming and other school functions that were unable to take place last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Williams said that the return to a more normal-looking school year would be a help to students.
“I think it’ll help them to get back into the structure of school because I think we got away from that during the COVID years,” Williams added.
Maria Navarro, Charles public school system superintendent, echoed those sentiments when she spoke to Southern Maryland News on Aug. 16.
“I think our students and our staff deserve a year where they’re able to do everything they want to do, and that’s what I’m hoping we’re able to do this year," Navarro said.
Davina Putz, a school psychologist at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, said she had a positive outlook on how the mental health of students could improve as school returned to normal.
Putz added that the school planned to host movie nights and involve the students in deciding on other activities.
“We’re sending out a survey to see what are they interested in and what are they willing to work for,” Putz added.
Overall, staff are hopeful to see positive outcomes as students return to a more familiar-looking school year.
“I want my scholars to have excellent work habits, I want them to think critically and I want them to exceed their expectations,” Williams said.