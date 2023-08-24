Next Monday, Aug. 28, some 28,000 Charles County students will say goodbye to summer and hello to backpacks, pencils and homework as the new school year gets underway.

This will be the third year under the stewardship of Superintendent Maria Navarro, who told Southern Maryland News, “I’m excited for the kids to come back on Monday.”


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews