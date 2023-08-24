Next Monday, Aug. 28, some 28,000 Charles County students will say goodbye to summer and hello to backpacks, pencils and homework as the new school year gets underway.
This will be the third year under the stewardship of Superintendent Maria Navarro, who told Southern Maryland News, “I’m excited for the kids to come back on Monday.”
There are plenty of new things in store for parents and students across the board for the new school year in Charles, including two new school operations for the county’s youngest learners and for middle schoolers.
On Monday, the early learning center at the La Plata campus of the College of Southern Maryland opens its doors for about 85 students.
The center, formerly the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center, is leased to the county by CSM through June 2026, with an additional lease offered after that date. It was opened as a way to fulfill Blueprint for Maryland’s Future obligations for expanding access to early childhood education programs.
Navarro told Southern Maryland News that the center could be used as a learning hub for early education to try different things that focus on pre-K students.
Navarro added that the center could also benefit the College of Southern Maryland as a potential apprenticeship opportunity for students at the college looking to become teachers.
Lessons learned from the early learning center could also have a future benefit as the school system prepares to transform the county’s transition school, which was housing T.C. Martin Elementary School, into a prekindergarten center.
Joining the early learning center in opening is the county’s first charter school — Phoenix International School of the Arts.
The school opened for middle schoolers in the county will use the Cambridge International Curriculum and provide education in arts courses such as dance choreography, musicianship, acting and other topics. The school will also include an innovation lab with laser and vinyl cutters, 3D printers and other tools to teach students about the creative process.
About 175 students were registered to attend classes at the school, which held a grand opening for residents, parents and students on Aug. 7.
Navarro, who previously served as the director of curriculum and academic affairs at Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C., said the school system and phoenix international school of the arts will learn alot in their first year.
“They [Phoenix International School of the Arts] are going to learn a lot in their first year of running a charter school. They’re going to understand what it means to be them and what’s their flexibility,” Navarro said “And I think us as the school system will also understand how to support and manage a charter school.”
Also on deck for students at schools are an opportunity for a free healthy breakfast and lunch through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision.
Announced on Aug. 4, a dozen Charles public schools were deemed eligible for the program during the 2023-2024 school year.
According to the USDA website, the Community Eligibility Provision allows for schools and school districts in low-income areas to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students without the need for household applications.
Schools are reimbursed using a formula that takes into account the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The following schools were identified as a part of the program: Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary, Indian Head Elementary, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary, Arthur Middleton Elementary, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary, J.P. Ryon Elementary, Eva Turner Elementary, John Hanson Middle, General Smallwood Middle, Benjamin Stoddert Middle and Thomas Stone High.
Charles public school officials also announced on Aug. 4 a new app for the 23,000 students and parents who use bus transportation.
Through the Where’s the Bus platform, parents will be able to watch for their student’s bus in real time using GPS technology installed on all Charles public school buses running on the county’s 305 routes.
“That’s the big excitement within the department,” Jason Tonkins, director of transportation said. “The Where’s the Bus app will show us where we are when we’re picking up kids, it will help with parents when they’re waiting in inclement weather.”
Tonkins said the platform will help with contractor accountability and keeping track of their own performance of getting kids to schools.
Transportation could be a major talking point for the second time in three years as the district and the area’s 24 independent bus contractors work on a new deal for bus transportation for students.
On Tuesday evening, the school board announced the approval of an 8-hour workday for contracted drivers and attendants and agreed to a 45-day period to discuss a multiyear contract for bus service.
The announcement on Tuesday should avoid a potential catastrophe for bus service if the county’s independent contractors refused to drive on Monday.
