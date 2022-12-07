New life for La Grange

The former La Grange subdivision plan has been transformed into a 52-unit senior living facility. 

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The former site of a subdivision could see new life as a senior living facility after a unanimous vote by the La Plata Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The town's planning commission members unanimously approved a special exemption request for the La Grange senior living community.


