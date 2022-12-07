The former site of a subdivision could see new life as a senior living facility after a unanimous vote by the La Plata Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The town's planning commission members unanimously approved a special exemption request for the La Grange senior living community.
The exception allows for the development of 25 acres of land on the southern end of Port Tobacco Road at the intersection with Quailwood Parkway. The current site sits undeveloped with residential land to the north, east and west of the site.
A vacant commercial area and the Charles County Detention Center sit to the south.
According to a report by town officials, Crosslane Construction LLC originally planned to build a cluster subdivision on the property when they appeared before the planning board in 2007. However, approvals for the project lapsed in 2015 before any work on the original subdivision began.
Now plans have changed to create La Grange as a senior living community with 52 single family lots with one-story, single-family homes.
The property will include 13 acres of open space and community amenities including a pickle ball court.
“We do think its important to have these activities to keep people active,” Nate Foreman, an attorney representing the applicant, said.
Foreman added that the homes were one-story to meet the needs of seniors to have everything on a single floor.
The plan now moves to the La Plata Board of Appeals, which will meet in January.
Additional entrance options for Steeplechase
An additional entrance for the Steeplechase neighborhood was identified as part of an approval of the preliminary subdivision plat for Phase III of the Steeplechase subdivision.
The third phase of development for the Villages at Steeplechase received unanimous approval on Tuesday.
The plan calls for 189 homes to be added to bring the subdivision to its complete total of 581 homes.
The plan includes a secondary access point to the Stagecoach Subdivision to the south of the property and an additional access point considered off Trainer Drive.
“The elephant in the room is traffic and access,” Steve Scott, who represented Steeplechase Development, said on Tuesday.
The additional access points were added after commissioners and members of the public voiced their concerns about traffic when a revised master site development plan was brought before the town planning commission in September.
Tuesday’s plat was approved with an additional condition to ensure all parks and open spaces in the neighborhood are accessible for persons with disabilities.
The developer was also requested to work with the town as well as state and county officials on a future plan to address traffic concerns in the southwestern side of the town.