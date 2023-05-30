Flag football teams representing Southern Maryland Flag Football and Cheer held a series of warmup drills in a small grass field at White Plains Regional Park last Thursday evening, May 25.
Teams would later cross the small asphalt walkway to put their first steps on a brand new multi-sport artificial turf field.
Brian Holmes, coach of the Mites Dolphins, couldn’t be happier with seeing the new field.
“My older boys played on this field before they made it turf so it was great to see them improving the field,” Holmes told Southern Maryland News.
Youth sports teams joined Charles County commissioners and staff from department of recreation, parks and tourism for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the synthetic turf field at White Plains Regional Park.
“Turf has been something we’ve been looking at for a number of years and there’s been a need in the community,” Sam Drury, chief of recreation, said.
Drury told Southern Maryland News that the new field will provide a consistent surface for a variety of sports and a durable surface for use by multiple sports throughout the year.
The field is lined for football, soccer, boys and girls lacrosse and field hockey.
In addition, the field was constructed with lights to allow games to be played in the evening.
“We can play past dusk, you can practice past dusk. That’s a good thing,” Kelli Beavers, director of recreation, parks and tourism, said.
On May 25, the multi-sport abilities of the field were put on full display as one third of the field was set for flag football, another third for youth soccer and the final third for lacrosse and field hockey.
Lauren Warring, a lacrosse and field hockey coach for Charles County Lacrosse Club, was happy to see the field finally open for players.
“It’s very beautiful. More sports are going to be able to play and I’m just glad that it’s finally hear in the county,” Warring said.
Warring led her players through a series of field hockey drills before transitioning to lacrosse shortly before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Christina Nelson, commissioner of the Charles County Lacrosse Club, said she hoped the new field would spur the development of both field hockey and lacrosse in the county.
The field at White Plains Regional Park is one of two new synthetic turf fields opening this year in Charles County.
County officials plan to celebrate the opening of a second synthetic field at Laurel Springs Regional Park later on in June.
Drury told Southern Maryland News that a third park is planned for Bensville Park in White Plains sometime within the next year.
Funds from Maryland Program Open Space were used to bring the fields to fruition.
“It’s your hard work that brought this to fruition,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said as he praised the parks, recreation and tourism department.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she was most excited about the addition of lights on the field.
“I’ve seen coaches spend money to get generators so they can have light so the kids can play longer. So that’s one thing I’m excited about,” Stewart said.
After the brief ribbon-cutting ceremony teams hurriedly returned to the field for practices and exhibition games.