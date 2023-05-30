Flag football teams representing Southern Maryland Flag Football and Cheer held a series of warmup drills in a small grass field at White Plains Regional Park last Thursday evening, May 25.

Teams would later cross the small asphalt walkway to put their first steps on a brand new multi-sport artificial turf field.


