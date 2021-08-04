Charles County could be the home for a new regionalized United Way Chapter come Sept. 1.
The request was made by Russell Yates, a member of the board of directors for United Way of Charles County, during a meeting of the Charles County commissioners on July 27.
Individual locations for United Way of Calvert and St. Mary’s will no longer exist as a part of the merger process that it set to complete by the end of this month.
The space on La Plata road, currently leased by United Way of Charles County, has a lease that is set to run through January 2022.
But with that organization set to dissolve as a part of the merger, the lease would no longer be in effect.
Yates appeared before the board to negotiate for a new lease between United Way of Southern Maryland and the county for continued use of that location.
According to the presentation brought to the board, the space currently has five tenants: Charles County Arts Alliance, Charles County Literacy Council, Charles County Meals on Wheels, Christmas in April and Conservancy for Charles County.
Yates said tenants were worried about their future in the building given the transition, which he said the organization could have done better in communicating plans.
During the meeting, Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) asked how the organization’s merger would affect the resource pool supporting Charles County residents.
Yates said the merger would allow for the amount Charles residents receive to increase, and that “if it doesn’t, we’re dead anyway.”
Kelly Chambers, who has been apart of the United Way for 30 years, said that the merger would help the business community in giving to the organization. United Way is a nonprofit whose chapters fundraise and then contribute to other local nonprofits in addition to directly helping communities.
“Many of our businesses are asked three times from three different United Ways ... this will be for the business community a welcome breath of fresh air to only be approached one time on a tri-county level,” Chambers said.
The Charles commissioners were in support of the measure, but formal talks would take place during a closed commissioner session.
Public hearing for waterline reconstruction set
The commissioners also approved a public hearing for reconstruction work on a waterline in Indian Head Manor for Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
The line, originally maintained by Inman Utilities, has faced frequent repairs and water system failures that have frustrated residents, and Inman Utility resources.
The 39-resident community is requesting the county create a new service line that would run along Carroll drive and certain parts of Indian Head Highway and connect to the existing line near Camp Hedges place.
The project is estimated to cost $820,000.
Agricultural bill gets public hearing
A bill to amend language to legislation to create an agricultural reconciliation committee was also set for Sep. 29 at 6 p.m.
The new language would create a five-member board to settle disputes regarding agricultural and forestry operations.
One member would come from the Charles County Farm Bureau, one from the Land Preservation Board, and the remaining three would be selected by the county commissioners.
A proposal for a three-person board was also on the table, but Wes Adams, Charles County attorney, said that the five-person board would prevent the commissioners selection to the board from becoming a “tie breaker vote” between farm and land preservation interests.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews