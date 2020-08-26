The Charles County Board of Commissioners earlier this summer voted unanimously to approve the Zoning Text Amendment #19-153, allowing the development of business parks, including the new 228 Business Center in Waldorf at the intersection of Berry Road and Democracy Drive developed by The Republic Family of Companies.
The land where 228 Business Park will be developed has historically been used as a farm, a portion of which is known as Greenswald Turf Farm. The initial phase of infrastructure has been installed and Republic is working closely with the owners of the property to help develop it.
Zoning text amendments are drafted as a change to the Charles County Zoning Ordinance and submitted to the department of planning & growth management for review and comment. The passage of this particular amendment in June allowed an array of amenity uses in sites zoned for business parks, or BP, in the county, including gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants.
The decision was initially recommended on Feb. 3 by the county planning commission and was supported by the department of planning and growth management. This zoning text amendment was drafted and filed with the county in 2016 with input from local stakeholders and Towson University's Regional Economic Studies Institute, according to Nicolas Aragon, vice president in the land division with Republic.
Aragon said the Towson study found that nearly 70% of existing businesses in the county wanted to locate to a contemporary-style business park, with proximate amenities ranked as one of the top desired features. Aragon said the need for the amendment came from a history of low private-sector investment in properties zoned BP in the county.
"We believed that part of the reason for that was that the requirements for developing land in the BP zone were very challenging and outdated," Aragon said. "As an example of how challenging it has historically been to develop BP-zoned land, only 3.9% of BP-zoned land has been developed as intended in the county since the zone was created in 1994, while there has been an 18.9% decrease in BP-zoned land since 2009."
Aragon said the amendment is a necessary step for the county to take to advance development of BP-zoned land, promoting job creation and facilitating economic development. He said the amendment was strongly supported by a number of county businesses and community organizations.
"Having BP zoned land developed as the county intended is of great importance," Aragon said. "It will provide jobs to residents, provide additional tax revenue and enable the county to compete with surrounding jurisdictions who have been able to attract most of the recent business park-types of users."
Most 228 Business Center tenants will be gas, convenience store and restaurants, however proposed flex buildings would allow for real estate offices, insurance offices, HVAC companies, research and development firms and many more. The future activity of the area will be supported by a traffic signal allowing easy ingress and egress to the project.
Phil Ruxton, principal at KLNB Commercial Real Estate Services, said the over 80-acre center will grow organically but is anticipated to include a mix of amenity uses as well as business, flex, light-industrial and office uses.
"To date, roughly three and one-half acres at the entrance to the business park are being engineered for two — to-be-shortly-announced — amenity users," Ruxton said. "Given the size of the park, it is conceivable that well over 750,000 sq. feet of economic development uses could be constructed once the park has been fully developed."
Ruxton said long-term the center will provide amenities to the businesses located at the park and surrounding neighborhoods, generate employment for county residents and expand the county's commercial tax base.
"Creating jobs closer to people’s homes has numerous environmental benefits, especially in a county where nearly 65% of the employment base leaves Charles County for work," said Ruxton.
Aragon said that with the passage of the amendment, selective amenity uses are now permitted in all sites zoned BP in the county. The amount of amenity space of no more than 15% of the property did not change from the previous ordinance, just a limited expansion of the amenities permitted.
Aragon noted the collaboration between public- and private-sector for zoning designations, with careful research, discussion and understanding occurring to see how the amendment could be beneficial to the directly surrounding properties. He said there needed to be no unintended consequences for all the surrounding properties.
"Through collaboration and dialogue, we were able to craft a ZTA that struck a balance between improving growth in BP zones and ensuring that safeguards existed to limit unintended consequences," Aragon said.
Republic and KLNB are currently developing the Waldorf Park Shopping Center which broke ground last month on Crain Highway. The addition of a very important tenant at the 228 Business Center is scheduled to be announced by Republic soon. No timetable was given for the center's completion.