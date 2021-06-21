A man who is the boyfriend of a woman who allegedly got into a dispute with a client about sex services that led to another man being shot was arrested on June 16.
Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Michael Van Brooks Jr., 31, of Newburg with assistance from the U.S. Marshals office.
Brooks was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, robbery, felony and misdemeanor assault, theft of between $100 and $1,500, firearms possession by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime.
Brooks was held without bond on June 17.
His girlfriend, Briana A. Curtis, 24, of Indian Head, was ordered held without bond on March 25 after she was served while in jail on March 24. She was released on her own recognizance with electronic monitoring on April 21, a press release states. Curtis was indicted on April 9 for armed robbery, robbery and assault, along with multiple misdemeanors, including prostitution.
The charges stem from a March 12 shooting outside Master Suites' Hotel in Waldorf.
The victim, Kevin Eugene Roberts, was shot in the leg in the hotel parking lot after a dispute inside the hotel about sex services, according to a court document.