A woman faces attempted second-degree murder and other charges after a man who was allegedly trying to procure sex services from her was allegedly shot by the woman’s boyfriend.
Briana Anneeh Curtis, 23, of Newburg was also charged with felony robbery and assault and several misdemeanors, including use of a firearm in commission of a felony, theft and prostitution. Curtis was ordered held without bond on March 25 after she was served while in jail on March 24.
When asked if the male victim, who was identified in a court document as Kevin Eugene Roberts, would be charged with soliciting a prostitute, Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said the case was still under investigation. Richardson also had no information on charges against the alleged shooter, whom a court document identified as Curtis’ boyfriend, but did not give a name.
Detective Abijeet Singh wrote in charging papers that he responded to Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf at 6:37 p.m. on March 12.
Roberts said he had initially paid $80 for sex from a woman at a website on March 9, but didn’t receive the service, a court document states.
Then he said he tried procuring sex from a different user at the website on March 12 and was told to meet a woman at Master Suites Hotel.
When he showed up, Roberts said he noticed the woman used the same cash app account as the woman on March 9. He pressed 911 on his phone but didn’t press send, and the woman panicked and called her boyfriend, the document states.
Roberts then went downstairs and was met by the boyfriend, who confronted Roberts. “Now you gonna die,” the boyfriend allegedly said, and grabbed Roberts’ cell phone and pushed him against a wall.
Roberts then pushed back, and the men stumbled outside. Roberts saw the boyfriend had a handgun, so he started running, according to the court documents, and his left foot instantly became numb after a shot was fired. The boyfriend then stood above Roberts, who pleaded for his life until Curtis screamed, apparently averting another shooting.
Roberts was transported to Prince George General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found a 9 mm shell casing in the grass nearby the hotel.
Curtis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 23.
