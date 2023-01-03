Each year, the Charles County public school system runs a bi-weekly, student-anchored news program named NewsBreak, highlighting students, staff members and events that take place during the school year

The newscast is filmed in Charles County Public Schools Annex in La Plata. This year, six students from three area high schools made the cut to appear on the program, which is aired on the school system's YouTube Channel as well as public access channels on Comcast and Verizon FiOS.


