Each year, the Charles County public school system runs a bi-weekly, student-anchored news program named NewsBreak, highlighting students, staff members and events that take place during the school year
The newscast is filmed in Charles County Public Schools Annex in La Plata. This year, six students from three area high schools made the cut to appear on the program, which is aired on the school system's YouTube Channel as well as public access channels on Comcast and Verizon FiOS.
Aaron Sellow, a senior at North Point High School, originally found out about NewsBreak during the pandemic.
“My mom and I watched a lot of NewsBreak on YouTube and my mom said that I’d be good for it,” Sellow recalled.
Sellow first auditioned for an anchor spot last school year, and while he didn’t earn the spot then, he learned valuable information to improve and got the part this year.
“The biggest thing I say I’ve changed is my expression and intonation. ... I tried to be a bit more expressive, put more emotion into it and change inflection a bit more," he said.
Sellow plans to attend college and study political science.
Tessah Good, a senior at Henry E. Lackey High School, is a member of several clubs at the school including the theater program, math team, Key Club and even an a cappella singing group.
Good said the program has helped tremendously in improving her public speaking.
“One of the things I learned there is before you go into something, it’s good to read it first and see if there’s any words you think you might get tripped up on or anything you can’t pronounce or you don’t understand,” she said.
After graduation, Good said she plans to go to college to study psychology.
Gerald Tabe, a junior at St. Charles High School, said the opportunity peaked his interest based on his fondness for the way journalists deliver their message.
“I liked journalism as a kid and how [journalists] sounded so professional,” Tabe said.
While he has a fondness for the way journalists communicate, Tabe said he plans to go into the medical field once he’s graduated high school.
Westlake High School junior Joshua Pelzer was nervous after his audition, but said being a part of NewsBreak gave him confidence.
"I remember I had messed up my audition, but seeing that I was able to pass made me feel like, 'OK, I can actually go through with this,'" Pelzer said.
He said he is interested in working in the entertainment field after high school.
Kameryn Robinson, a fellow junior at Westlake, joined the program due to her interest in becoming a journalist. Robinson said she was excited when she found out she passed her audition.
"This is obviously something I wanted to do when I was younger, so knowing I got it made me feel like, 'OK, so I’m actually good at this.' Like I can make something out of this," Robinson said.
She said her dream was to become an anchor for ESPN.
Nina Dizon, a senior at Westlake, is a member of the school’s National Honor Society, student government association and theater troupe.
She said she plans to to pursue a degree a musical theater after college and said the program helped her learn how to speak clearer.
“When I’m doing NewsBreak with the teleprompter I learned that I just basically need to take it slow,” Dizon said.
Dizon also said she had applied for at least 16 colleges for musical theater programs due to the competitiveness of the programs.