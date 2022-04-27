Charles County residents could see no increases to their taxes based on a proposed general operating budget of $493.1 million for fiscal 2023.
The proposed package with $42.8 million in new spending was previewed on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s public meeting.
“Where we are is a culmination of several years of fiscal responsibility,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
The budget includes a pair of 2% cost-of-living adjustments in July 2022 and January 2023 for all full-time county government employees, as well as a 6% increase to the part-time pay scale in January 2023 to fall in line with an increase to the minimum wage.
Just over half of the proposed budget’s funding ($251 million) will come from property taxes, with income taxes making up 34% of the budget ($169 million). The remainder comes from fees and other taxes, as well as $20.7 million from the county's fund balance.
According to Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, income tax revenue was becoming a growing part of revenue stream for the county.
Since the fiscal 2020 budget, Dyer said revenue from income taxes had rose by 25%, compared to a 6.5% rise from property tax income over that same time period.
Tuesday’s meeting also previewed budget apportionments for county agencies.
The budget includes a $12 million increase for the school system to exceed maintenance of effort funding and increased funding that would equate to a 6% increase per pupil.
The school board's total proposed budget is $438.3 million, of which approximately $212.7 million would come from Charles County while most of the remainder would come from the state.
While the amount proposed in the county government budget was lower than the $13.5 million increase requested by the Charles board of education, the $12 million increase would be sufficient to fully fund priorities for the school system, according to school officials.
Karen Acton, superintendent of fiscal services, said the school system could fully fund its priorities by a mixture of the increase of county funds and the consolidation of currently unfilled positions in the school system. The attrition of some 26 full-time equivalent positions would free up $1.8 million.
Superintendent Maria Navarro told the county commissioners the reduction in positions would not affect classroom positions or lead to higher class sizes.
“This is an investment into the future of this county,” school board chairperson Michael Lukas said of the budget increase.
The College of Southern Maryland could see a modest increase of $298,000 to help support its operations.
The Charles sheriff’s office would see an increase of $7.12 million to fund a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for sworn officers, provide for three new security officers at the circuit court and other increases in staffing, based on the current budget proposal.
Emergency services are estimated to receive $2.1 million to provide for two new hazmat technicians and eight new emergency medical technicians.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) asked if the county would purchase a new ambulance to accompany the new emergency medical technician employees.
Dyer said the possible purchase of a new vehicle would be detailed during Wednesday’s meeting.
Other general projects include $2.2 million to implement a body-worn camera program for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
While state law requires police agencies to develop a body-worn camera program by 2025, Sheriff Troy Berry (D) has been vocal to implement it early.
“We cannot wait until something serious happens in our community,” Berry said.
Funding was also included in the proposed budget for the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, but the general project funding would be used to start the program.
The state’s attorney’s office could see a modest increase of $568,000 to help fund increased administrative support positions and six new attorneys appointed in the fiscal 2022 budget.
Charles county Health Department would also see a slight increase of $240,880 to provide a 3% increase in annual funding to support its operations and other funding priorities.
Commissioners will have another general fund hearing on May 3.
On May 10, the commissioners will have the opportunity to propose changes to the budget. Those changes will be reviewed on May 17 before the budget is set to be adopted that same day.
The fiscal 2023 budget will go into effect July 1.