The former Charles County Circuit Court clerk, an Air Force veteran and a retired federal employee could be returning to public service as members of the Charles County Board of Elections.
Sharon Hancock of La Plata along with Melanie Boston Holland and Karla Kornegay, both of Waldorf, were submitted as nominees on Jan. 26 to fill three Democratic seats on the county's elections board, according to a release from the Charles County Democratic Central Committee.
Three members of the board come from the majority party and two come from the principal minority party.
Southern Maryland News reached out to the Charles County Republican Central Committee in an attempt to interview their candidates for the local board of elections.
James Ashburn, Charles County Republican Central Committee chairman, declined the request "to respect the nominees' privacy." He added the names would be released once they were confirmed by the Maryland Senate.
For Democrat Hancock, a successful nomination would be the end of a brief hiatus from public service after retiring from the Charles County Circuit Court last year.
“I really enjoy serving the public,” said Hancock, who served over 40 years in the Charles County Circuit Court, which included four terms as clerk of the court.
“I have a passionate desire to serve, so when I saw the position come open ... I applied thinking that this would be a good way for me to continue to serve the people of Charles County that I have a passion for,” she told Southern Maryland News.
Kornegay served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force, holds a doctorate in philosophy-chaplaincy and served as an election judge for several years before deciding to apply for one of the seats on the board of elections.
Kornegay told Southern Maryland News she looked forward to serving on the board and holding up the integrity of Charles County elections if she is appointed.
Holland, originally from Mobile, Ala., said she was involved in politics from a young age, serving as a part of the Orleans Parish Progressive Voters’ League while she was a student at Xavier University.
She is the wife of Ed Holland, who ran unsuccessfully for a Maryland delegate seat last July.
She also serves as the president of the Western Charles Democratic Club and the Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County as the membership chair. She told Southern Maryland News she intends to resign from both of those positions if she is confirmed for the Charles County Board of Elections.
“It’s very important for voters to know what their rights are,” Melanie Holland said, adding that the position was a “perfect fit” for her.
“It would be an honor to serve,” she said.
The nomination process for three new Democratic members is a normal part of the post-election process.
According to a copy of Maryland Election law, county election boards are required to be run by five members, except for Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, which have special procedures for their boards.
Board members serve a four-year term starting on the first Monday in June of each year after a gubernatorial election.
Nominations were due to the office of Gov. Wes Moore (D) by Jan. 31, and appointments are finalized by confirmation by the state Senate during the General Assembly session.
County election boards work in conjunction with the state board of elections to ensure elections are performed in an “open, convenient and impartial matter.”
Election boards perform a number of vital tasks including establishing polling places in each precinct, maintaining records and administering voter registration.