New nominees

Melanie Boston Howard of Waldorf, left, Sharon Hancock of La Plata and Karla Kornegay of Waldorf are Democratic nominees to the Charles County Board of Elections. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The former Charles County Circuit Court clerk, an Air Force veteran and a retired federal employee could be returning to public service as members of the Charles County Board of Elections.

Sharon Hancock of La Plata along with Melanie Boston Holland and Karla Kornegay, both of Waldorf, were submitted as nominees on Jan. 26 to fill three Democratic seats on the county's elections board, according to a release from the Charles County Democratic Central Committee.


