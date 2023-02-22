A 14-year veteran teacher at North Point High School is in the running for the national LifeChanger of the Year award, according to a release from the National Life Group Foundation.
Joseph Burton, math and Academic Eagle teacher at North Point, was announced as a nominee for the 2022-2023 award earlier this month.
“I think everyone in the building just knows the level he operates on … so I think we all felt like this is deserved and rightfully deserved. [The school community is] so excited for Joe,” Daniel Kaple, principal at North Point, told Southern Maryland News.
According to the release, LifeChanger award recognizes K-12 educators “who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.”
Holly Dolan, a former teacher at North Point High School and now the Charles public school system's staff growth and retention specialist, nominated Burton for the award.
“Most teachers are good at some parts of their jobs, but Joe Burton is great at everything,” Dolan said in the release.
Burton told Southern Maryland News that it was nice to be nominated for the award, but was also quick to credit his fellow teachers at North Point High School.
“I do feel like I do a lot of wonderful things, do a lot of great things, but there’s a lot of people here who do a lot of great things,” Burton said, adding that the support and congratulations he’s received since the announcement have been wonderful.
Burton has spent all 14 years of his teaching career at North Point and first started at the school under former Superintendent Kimberly Hill.
Burton said the culture around the school and the consistency in leadership is one of the main reasons why he’s stayed.
Along with his math class, Burton leads the Academic Eagles program at the school with the aim of improving the culture and climate of the school through a multitude of events such as a birthday wall and the flight card program, which provides awards to honor roll students.
When asked what makes him a "LifeChanger," Burton said it was his adaptability.
“I try to really listen to what my kids are trying to say, and if I need to make changes in the way that I’m teaching, in the way that we’re doing a project or whatever the case may be, I try to take that into consideration,” Burton said.
A total of 18 awards will be handed out by the selection committee, with one grand prize winner earning $10,000 to be shared with their school or district.