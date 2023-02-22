Proud Eagle

Joseph Burton, math teacher and Academic Eagles teacher at North Point High School, was nominated as a LifeChanger of the Year award.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A 14-year veteran teacher at North Point High School is in the running for the national LifeChanger of the Year award, according to a release from the National Life Group Foundation.

Joseph Burton, math and Academic Eagle teacher at North Point, was announced as a nominee for the 2022-2023 award earlier this month.


