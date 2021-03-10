The Maryland Career and Technical Administrators recently named North Point High School welding teacher Frank Holiday as the 2021 Maryland Association for Career and Technical Education New Teacher of the Year.
The award recognizes new career and technical education teachers who make significant contributions to CTE programs. Holiday has been teaching in the welding program at Charles County's North Point High since 2018.
“When I heard that I had won new teacher of the year, I was surprised. I honestly do not feel that I do anything remarkable.” the teacher said, according to a release. “I brought my experience from industry and applied it to this program. I am very humbled by this experience."
The MCTA is a state chapter of the Association of Career and Technical Education. As the state recipient, Holiday is now in the running for the ACTE award for the Region I level, which includes 14 northeastern states and Washington, D.C. Regional winners advance to the national award level.
Holiday said he got his start in welding at a steel mill in Ohio following in the footsteps of his father to join the trade. In 2018, he decided to pursue a way to give back to the industry, teaching others “the skills that could provide them with a great paycheck and a good standard of living.”
According to his students, Holiday has brought new life to the North Point welding program. “He is very honest with us, has great communication skills, and thoroughly explains concepts to us in a way that is easy to understand. He relates to and understands his students and his teaching style shows this,” wrote one of Holiday’s students in a nomination submission.
Holiday has a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. He currently holds over 15 welding certifications and is an American Welding Society Certified Welding Inspector. Holiday is also a certified welding educator and has taught at the Auburn Career Center in Ohio and the College of Southern Maryland.
The Region I Northeast winner will be announced this spring. As a state honoree, Holiday will formally be honored at the MCTA Summer Institute this July.
Rebecca Pearson, director of career and technical education for Charles County schools, nominated Holiday for the award with the help of his school's administration. She told Southern Maryland News last week he is always “eager to share his skills with his students” and has been working to reach them, even through a virtual setting.
“He keeps figuring out ways to add value” to his lessons so the students “don’t fall behind,” she said. “He’s super cool, a hard worker and he cares about the outcomes from students.”
Daniel Kaple, principle of North Point High School, said he’s “very excited to have a teacher win this award” and “Mr. Holiday is an excellent example of how we have adjusted to meet the needs of students during these challenging times.”
In the recommendation letter the principal wrote, “Through livestreaming, [Holiday] welds so students can observe, critique, and revise projects. He researched different technologies to find a Bluetooth communication system that allowed students to communicate with him while demonstrating the despite the noise of exhaust fans and constrictions of a welding helmet. He has volunteered his time afterwork to allow small groups of students to come into the lab and practice hands-on welding skills and be assessed. This has allowed his student to remain on pace for achieving certifications.”
Kaple said despite challenges that may lie ahead, Holiday will continue to provide “innovating, student-centered instruction.”