Blustery winds did little to dampen the spirit or lessen the smiles in Indian Head on Wednesday morning as the dream to bring a grocery store back to the town took one step closer to reality.
Mark and Marilyn Steele, owners of the future Oasis Fresh Foods Market, were joined by Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin and members of the Oasis Fresh Foods Market Advisory Council for a ground breaking ceremony in front of the Algonquin Building.
“It’s huge. The town of Indian Head has been without a grocery store for over two decades now,” Pauling told Southern Maryland News. “It’s really nice that they called it Oasis because it’s the oasis that we’ve been waiting for in the town of Indian Head.”
Wednesday’s ceremony was the latest step in a project to bring a grocery store to the town that was first announced in August 2021 during a community outreach meeting hosted by Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D).
According to oasisindianhead.com, the website for the future Oasis Fresh Foods Market, the store plans to offer meats, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables and more.
There are also plans for affordable living apartments on the second floor of the building and an ice cream parlor.
Support for the measure in town has been extremely positive, as Oasis looks to fill the need for a grocery store that has been left unfilled since 1999.
While options to purchase some foods exist in the town, residents that want to visit a true grocery store would need to travel about 5½ miles to the Food Lion in neighboring Bryans Road.
While the trip is minor by car, residents without vehicle transport have to either wait for a VanGo bus or brave the five-mile walk along Indian Head Highway to reach the store.
Rick Legacy, pastor of Bridge Church in Indian Head, recognized the need when he and his wife moved to the town 2½ years ago.
“God brought us here to minister to the people, to meet the people in Indian Head where they’re at … and one of those areas we recognize when we first came out here was the fact that we have a base and we have a community but there’s no grocery store,” Legacy said.
Legacy serves as a part of the Oasis Fresh Foods Market Advisory Council that will oversee the operations of the store.
“Excited to get to this point, and it’s going to get more intense as construction gets going, but we’ll get there,” Mark Steele said.
He said they hope to open the store sometime next year.
While the website states an initial opening date of 2023, several factors such as the wait time on refrigeration equipment have pushed that timeline back.