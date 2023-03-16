Blustery winds did little to dampen the spirit or lessen the smiles in Indian Head on Wednesday morning as the dream to bring a grocery store back to the town took one step closer to reality.

Mark and Marilyn Steele, owners of the future Oasis Fresh Foods Market, were joined by Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin and members of the Oasis Fresh Foods Market Advisory Council for a ground breaking ceremony in front of the Algonquin Building.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews