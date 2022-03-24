A businessman and real estate agent has decided to launch his second attempt for a seat on the Charles County commissioner board in this July’s primary.
Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan, 44, of White Plains filed for the District 2 seat on March 2.
This is the second attempt for Ogungbesan, a former Marine corpsman, who previously attempted to run in 2014 for the District 4 seat but was unsuccessful.
Ogungbesan told Southern Maryland News he decided to run again because the same problems with infrastructure and traffic that spurred him to run the first time persist in the county.
“We need more thinking outside the box in order to fix these problems,” Ogungbesan said.
Ogungbesan said that while much needed to be done to fix the “ungodly” traffic situation in the county, he also said county officials had to be realistic in what they could do and work with regional partners.
Through working together, the region could make a case to state and federal legislators to bring more funds to the county for vital improvements to the traffic system.
Ogungbesan would also look at bringing more permits to business development projects to raise revenues for improvements to water and sewer systems.
Other issues he looks to address include the expansion of recreational facilities and activities in the county including the creation of an annual community festival and other entertainment events.
“My goal is to improve the activities to give something for our people to be proud of,” Ogungbesan said.
He said he should be elected to the District 2 seat because he has the experience and knowledge to solve problems in Charles County.
Ogungbesan will run against current District 2 representative Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and Ongisa McKenzie, political activist and realtor, in the July 19 primary.
The primary was rescheduled from June 22 due to challenges to the state’s legislative redistricting maps approved by the Maryland General Assembly.