One dead in Bryantown vehicle crash

The Maryland State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead Tuesday night, according to a La Plata Barrack press release.
Shortly after 8:15 p.m., troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Route 5 in the area of Trotter Road in Bryantown. Due to the severity of the collision, the La Plata barrack requested a collision reconstruction specialist to take over the investigation.
Tfc. Posch of the Leonardtown barrack responded to the investigation. It was preliminarily determined by troopers that a 2004 BMW 525i being driven by Meleigha Chalai Williams, 23, of Port Tobacco was traveling southbound on Route 5 in the area of Trotter Road. Witnesses reported to police that the BMW was passing vehicles while traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed.
Williams lost control of the vehicle and the BMW struck a guardrail on the right side of southbound Route 5. The vehicle then crossed the southbound lanes and entered the median where it overturned and Williams was ejected from the vehicle.
Williams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Speed, driver error and alcohol/drug impairment are suspected factors in the collision, according to the MSP release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the duty officer at the La Plata barrack at 301-392-1200. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Williams of the La Plata barrack and Tfc. Posch of the Leonardtown barrack.