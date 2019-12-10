A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Waldorf, police say.
On Twitter Tuesday, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced deputies were on the scene of a shooting in the area of 152 Smallwood Village Shopping Center in Waldorf. The shooter reportedly fled the area in a gray car, per the social media postings.
The victim's death was announced on the Twitter account shortly after 4:15 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS to give anonymous information.
This story will be updated