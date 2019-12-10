Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.