Police are investigating a Friday afternoon car crash that killed a Welcome man.
According to a sheriff's office release, around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 18, officers responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Gorham Lane in La Plata for the report of a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Poorhouse Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, 21-year-old Richard James Burket, was pronounced dead on the scene. The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.