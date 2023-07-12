As Charles County prepares for a referendum on whether to change to a charter form of government, how to educate residents on the purpose of the transition is one of the primary questions for county commissioners.
On Tuesday, commissioners voted 3-2 to explore the possibility of an outside firm to help provide education on the charter process.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told the board he suggested exploring the feasibility of bringing in an outside firm due to the challenges the county’s internal media team could face in advertising the charter without appearing to endorse the move at the same time.
“It does create a challenge for our internal media to do it in a way that cannot be viewed as being partial to the issue,” Collins said.
Collins was joined by Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) in voting in favor of looking at whether an outside entity would be beneficial.
How the outside firm would work in concert with government media services was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
However, Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) disagreed, likening the move to “marketing” the charter.
“I disagree with us spending money and putting forward an effort into marketing for the charter” Stewart said.
Collins responded that the request was not meant to do anything but educate residents on the charter discussion.
Stewart and Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) voted no on the motion.
The motion came after a conversation led by Jennifer Harris, chief of media services, spoke with commissioners on how the internal media department planned for community education and engagement on the charter.
“We would like this to be a two-way communication, not a one-way push out of information,” Harris told commissioners.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the communications plan seeks to educate residents on the difference between code home rule — the way Charles government currently operates — and a charter form of government.
Were residents to vote in favor of a charter, the document would effectively become the county’s constitution and would outline the functions of government.
The charter would also give broader legislative power to the county by creating a county council, which would include current county commissioners and potentially create a new county executive position. Currently, some types of proposed county laws would need state approval before they could go into effect.
Harris told commissioners that the media team was using its current tools including press releases, social media posts and broadcasts of charter board meetings.
Harris said the county also plans to broadcast the four in-district public hearings planned for Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Jan. 25, 2024, and Feb. 15, 2024, to the county’s television station.
Doria Fleisher, community engagement coordinator, also discussed the creation of a “Resident’s guide to understanding charter versus code home rule government” to help educate voters on the issue.
“If we make this successful, we won’t just be hearing from the loudest voices in the room,” Fleisher said, adding that the guide could help bring a more diverse group to the table.
A charter board set up to study the possible transition also plans to have a public comment period at the end of its twice-a-month meetings starting with their July 13 meeting.
White the county’s internal media team has plans to communicate the activity of the charter board and present it to the public, Harris also pointed out the potential challenges of effectively communicating the message.
According to the presentation, one of the main concerns would be how to provide information on the county charter board that is tackling an issue that could be politically divisive.
The presentation added that the divisiveness could create a spread of misinformation on the topic, particularly online.
The Charles County Charter Board is scheduled to meet twice a month on Thursdays at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and last for approximately two hours.
For more information on the board, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/government/boards-commissions/charter-board.
