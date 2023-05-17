A public-private partnership could be the key to building a new courthouse in Charles County.

Martin Harris, the county's director of public works, was joined by Brian Dugan, managing director at Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and Heera Gangaramani, senior development associate at Edgemoor, to talk to commissioners about how a the partnership, referred to as P3, could fund construction of a new circuit courthouse.


