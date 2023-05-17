A public-private partnership could be the key to building a new courthouse in Charles County.
Martin Harris, the county's director of public works, was joined by Brian Dugan, managing director at Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and Heera Gangaramani, senior development associate at Edgemoor, to talk to commissioners about how a the partnership, referred to as P3, could fund construction of a new circuit courthouse.
“As we’re looking to where we’re going and how we’re moving forward here in Charles County, our goal is to have them come before you and talk a little bit about what they did,” Harris said.
Dugan and Gangaramani presented how their current agreement with Howard County government to build its new circuit court building could be a path forward for Charles County.
The group is currently involved in a 32.5-year design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) contract with Howard County for $178 million, where they basically act as the general contractor for the construction, paid a portion of the cost upfront with the rest paid over a period of time.
The 238,000-square-foot facility features space for Howard’s judicial services and sheriff’s office and is designed with three different circulation paths for the general public, staff and detainee transfers.
Howard County entered into the agreement after a process that began in 2015 in order to replace its 175-year-old courthouse that was in need of upgrading due to size and security concerns.
As a part of the agreement, Edgemoor assumed all the costs of designing, building and maintaining the facility.
As a part of the presentation, Dugan emphasized the group’s aim for diversity in construction, with 60 of the 128 firms involved in construction being Equal Business Opportunity Certified Firms, similar to Charles County’s minority- and women-owned business designation.
About 50 of those firms were based in Maryland.
The diverse workforce could be a hit with Charles commissioners, who have made a push to bring more minority-owned businesses into government contracts over the last several years.
Edgemoor’s deal with Howard County also makes them accountable for maintenance in the building, as the group’s contract payments are affected by the amount of facilities and services in the building that are operable at any time.
"If the building is 100% available, we get 100% of the payment," Dugan said.
While Tuesday’s meeting was only a preview of a possible way forward, public-private partnerships could become a bigger part of how municipalities and county governments fund construction of public facilities.
The Charles courthouse, which was built in La Plata in 1896 and renovated in 1998, has similar space and security concerns that led to the construction of the new building in Howard County.
A partnership such as the one between Edgemoor and Howard County could bring a way to fund construction for a new circuit courthouse in Charles after conversations about the need for a new building have intensified.
“From government buildings to schools, as it is stated, thinking outside the box and planning for the long haul of how we get these projects funded and completed is going to be very important,” Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) was also in support.
“I think anytime we streamline the process and make it so that we can be effective and efficient, I think it’s a great thing,” Bowling said, though he added that any partner must be held to a standard to “properly compensate” workers in any projects entered in with the county.
“P3 is not a way to get around proper compensation of workers that are going to be the backbone of what our community is based on,” Bowling added.