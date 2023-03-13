Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office recovered over three pounds of marijuana after a car chase that ended in the apprehension of a 17-year-old juvenile and an 18-year-old woman from Waldorf.
The sheriff’s office reported the arrest of Gekia Ynez Wright, 18, of Waldorf in a press release on March 8.
Wright, was arrested on March 4 and charged with a pair of felonies for first-degree assault and firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and seven drug and gun related misdemeanors.
According to a release from the Charles sheriff’s office, a 17-year-old was also charged as an adult with the same charges with additional charges for theft, attempting to elude a uniformed officer and reckless driving. The sheriff’s office withheld the juvenile’s identity in accordance with Maryland law due to his age.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Prestancia Place in Waldorf for reports of a suspicious vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located a blue Hyundai Elantra in a parking spot and used a spotlight to look into the vehicle.
Charging documents state the officer could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When spotted, the suspects allegedly drove toward the officer’s vehicle and fled the scene.
Officers canvassed the area and later discovered the vehicle again, this time on Muirfield Court.
Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants while on foot, but the suspects are accused of driving directly at officers in an attempt to flee the scene.
No officers were struck by the fleeing vehicle and a pursuit was not initiated by officers after the vehicle fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The Elantra was later found wrecked in a wooded area of Sheffield Circle and St. George’s Drive.
The 17-year-old juvenile attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained by officers and was later identified as the driver of the Elantra.
Wright was found near the vehicle by officers who rendered first aid and then took her into custody.
According to the release, officers searched the vehicle and discovered about three pounds of suspected marijuana with a street value of $28,020. Documents state officers also found a 9 mm Glock 26 handgun with its serial numbers scratched out.
Further investigation revealed that vehicle was flagged as stolen in Washington, D.C.
The 17-year-old juvenile was released on March 6 on conditions of electronic monitoring, while wright was released on a $3,000 bond. A follow-up court date for Wright has not yet been scheduled.