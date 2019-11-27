A group of parents gathered Monday night outside Charles County Public Schools headquarters to convene a press conference on what they identified as the system’s multiple failures to address an alleged sexual assault on the playground that occurred last month among students at Gale-Bailey Elementary School in Marbury. The following day, Superintendent Kimberly Hill announced the school’s principal and vice principal had been removed.
In a Tuesday afternoon email, spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson said she could not comment specifically on personnel matters, but forwarded a copy of a letter written by Hill that was sent to Gale-Bailey parents that same day.
“I am writing to let you know that I am assigning Tangela Scales as principal of Gale-Bailey Elementary School effective Tuesday, Dec. 3,” Hill wrote in the letter. “Dr. Linda Gill, executive director of schools, is temporarily assigned to the school to support and mentor Ms. Scales as she starts her new role. Ms. Verniece Rorie and Mr. Timothy Rosin are no longer assigned to Gale-Bailey.”
Scales is “student-centered and community-oriented,” Hill wrote, and will remain there “for as long as needed.”
“There is a continuing investigation into an incident that occurred on the playground on Oct. 29. Incidents involving children preclude us from providing specific details, and we will always err on the side of protecting our students when faced with decisions about how much detail to share,” Hill wrote. “At this time, I feel it is best to change the leadership at Gale-Bailey and provide a new principal who can help the school community — students, staff and parents — begin to move forward from the events of the past few weeks.”
O’Malley-Simpson did not say why school officials had not attended the press conference. The next public forum is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 10, she said.
The incident occurred Oct. 30 during recess at Gale-Bailey. Seth Heisserman, a parent of one of the victims, said that at the time, a group of three fourth-grade boys allegedly became sexually aggressive toward three female classmates, with one of the boys allegedly threatening and simulating rape toward one of the girls.
“Teachers stood by on their phones as the girls were sexually assaulted during a game of ‘sex tag,’” Heisserman said. “ … These young boys, we’ve forgiven them. My daughter and I have prayed for them almost every day. … But these young boys need leadership. They need instruction.”
One of the boys — whose name is being withheld due to his age — has since been charged as a juvenile with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and making a threat on school grounds.
The incident itself was bad enough, Heisserman said, but he contended that the response he and the other affected families have received from the school system is “just as bad.” Gale-Bailey parents received no notification about what happened, he said. He characterized the few statements CCPS has made toward the media in the last week as “blatant and outright lies.”
Heisserman said he has since withdrawn his three children from the school.
“At every point to do the right thing, the school system has done the wrong thing,” Heisserman said. “At every opportunity to do what’s right, they have failed our children.”
Since coming forward, Heisserman said, “we’ve recently found out there are other victims in the school, and the administration continues to deal with it as a private threat.”
“I cannot tell you how many parents have reached out to me with similar stories of their children being sexually abused within the Charles County public school system,” Heisserman said. “Story after story, what I hear is that the school system tried to suppress the story, and then they inadequately dealt with it. The perpetrators were left in the class, and the victims time after time after were either forced to withdraw from the school, move to a different area or move to a different class.”
Of the school system officials, Heisserman said he “trusts their hearts” and their good intentions, but “sweeping reforms” are needed within county public schools to rectify the problem.
“There are organizational flaws that have to be dealt with, and not accepting responsibility is the wrong start,” Heisserman said. “ … Our children all deserve better.”
Tim Perrier, the father of another victim, said his daughter has had a tough time since the incident occurred. He called for long-term consequences not for the boys, but for the adults in the school system.
Perrier said Hill asked him what he needed for his daughter to be safe at school.
“I said those boys need to be moved … and the principal and vice principal need to go. They have lost the trust of the parents of this school, and there’s no way they can get it back ...” Perrier said.
Perrier said he has been meeting with local elected officials, and he and the other parents plan to advocate for a parent liaison for both the board of education and the county commissioners. He said they also plan to advocate for stricter laws to hold officials to account.
Attorney Kurt Wolfgang, the executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, is representing the three affected families in their dealings with the juvenile justice system. These “types of battles,” he said, are something he’s seen before in his dealings with the county public schools: Specifically, Wolfgang said, the case reminded him of one from 15 years ago, in which he said the school system responded similarly to the way they are presently.
“School systems hide behind the secrecy, the privacy issue, in order to cover up their own mistakes and sins and problems,” Wolfgang said. “I have seen it in the past here. We’ve seen it in the last week or 10 days with the statements made by the school system about the event, and frankly in the lack of response from the school system in notifying the parents. … The Charles County school system has been silent about this situation.”
Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) was the only elected official present at the press conference. No one from either the board of education or school administration was present. The father of three daughters, Wilson said he chose to come out in support “because I didn’t want these folks to stand here alone.
“I have faith that our system is actually going to do the right thing,” Wilson said. “I apologize on behalf of everyone, because I know we can do better. I’m not here to speak for everyone … but I don’t want people to lose faith. I do know one thing: Things come out in the light, don’t they?”
School parent Kim Johnson voiced her frustration with having learned of the alleged assault from another parent and not from the school system. Johnson said she herself is a survivor of childhood sex abuse and is “horrified” that her daughter is now afraid to go to school. She’d shown up for a scheduled school board meeting, Johnson said, that was “canceled at the last minute.
“I’m here to let them know we will not be quiet,” Johnson said. “Our children matter. … They should be here.”
“There was no Board of Education meeting scheduled or advertised for this evening, Nov. 25,” school officials wrote in an emailed statement Monday night. “Work sessions and special meetings are scheduled throughout the year, as needed. The Board did not plan, schedule or advertise a work session for this evening.”
A recent school safety and security meeting that he and Heisserman attended, Perrier said, wasn’t at all satisfactory in terms of providing answers.
“I was approached almost immediately upon arrival by the superintendent and her deputy asking me what I intended to say,” Perrier said. “I told her only the facts. … Her answer was, ‘we cannot have you giving out details of this case.’”
During the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, Perrier said, the moderator advised attendees not to speak about personal matters. He managed to ask about the case “in a roundabout way” and said he received an apology and assurances of improvement. That’s the last he heard from the school system, Perrier said.
“Tonight’s meeting, they say it was never scheduled, never on the calendar,” Perrier said. “However, it was out last week that it was an open forum discussion and we all planned to attend. … Then all of a sudden this morning it was canceled.”
Perrier said he and other parents reached out to board members about the cancellation and received different answers. First, he said, one board member he didn’t identify in his comments said it was canceled because of the holiday this week. The second answer, he said, was a bit longer, that board chair Virginia McGraw can cancel meetings at her discretion. A third board member, Perrier said, told them that evening there was never a meeting.
Wolfgang said none of the girls have returned to school out of fear. Perrier said one of the students tried to go back and allegedly received “death threats” from the boys.
“The school had that information and didn’t pass that on to the resource officers for days,” Perrier said.
Heisserman said when he told Hill he was withdrawing his children from the school, she offered a “very cold and institutional” response that left much to be desired. Perrier has met with Hill, he said, and thought it went well until he “started getting the same political answers” a day or two later. Perrier said home instruction was presented to him as an alternative, which he said left much to be desired.
“We want the superintendent, the principal and vice principal of that school” to step down from their roles, Perrier said. “... They were covering up what happened because they didn’t want to report it.”
In a Monday night statement sent out shortly after the press conference, school spokesperson Shelley Mackey wrote that “Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) strongly disagrees with the statements made by parents of the girls during a press conference this evening. Their characterization of conversations and meetings with school system personnel did not include all pertinent facts. We have addressed their concerns and will continue to take appropriate action based on the facts.”
