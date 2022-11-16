On Tuesday evening, parents filled the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in Charles County to make their voices heard during a public forum about the social media posts of a long-term substitute teacher.
The effort was spurred on by parent groups to protest racially insensitive posts allegedly made Kathleen Sturgill, a long-term substitute teacher that served at Milton Somers Middle School last school year.
“I think at a certain point, if it was a child I’d be like, ‘Come on, let’s talk about this and we can change this.' But she’s an adult, this is how she feels,” Shawna Mayon Marks, a La Plata parent and the founder of Charles County Moms of Color, told Southern Maryland News.
According to Erica Thomas, a Hughesville parent whose son is an eighth grader at Milton Somers Middle, said that students began reporting issues with Sturgill shortly after she became a substitute at the school.
“She would say things like, ‘That’s why your grade is an F,’ you know, just like little derogatory comments that were directed toward children of color and Black students, and they weren’t directed to the white students who were doing the same actions,” Thomas said.
Thomas was told by her son that students later found racially insensitive posts on her since-deleted Facebook page.
Southern Maryland News obtained screenshots of the posts that appeared to show Sturgill wearing a mask with a confederate flag visible in the backseat of her car.
The Confederate flag is registered as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.
Another photo appeared to show a three-finger salute that has become a popular symbol among white supremacist groups.
Sturgill has since relocated to General Smallwood Middle School. A call was placed at the school for Sturgill for comment, but the call was not returned by press time.
Administrators at General Smallwood Middle were made aware of the posts on Oct. 24 and Principal Brenda Tillotson released a statement saying that the concerns about the posts were addressed with the student who saw them.
“Because the account is personal and not affiliated with [Charles County public school system] or Smallwood, it was determined the teacher did not violate any CCPS employment or staff social media policies,” the statement read.
“Our teacher has shared with administrators that the posts were not meant to purposely offend anyone. As the principal, however, I communicate with staff that while social media can be a useful communication tool, it is not a private one and all should be mindful and exercise proper judgement when they choose to use it,” Tillotson added in the statement.
Since then a petition stated by the group Charles County Rise demanding the teacher’s removal has received over 500 signatures.
“The countless students and families of color Mrs. Sturgill was supposed to serve have not seen justice for the irreparable damage done by this teacher and have experienced even more trauma as CCPS has failed to effectively address the concerns associated with racially derogatory and insensitive acts,” the post read.
The petition makes several demands including the ouster of Sturgill, a study into the racial climate and environment of Charles public schools and other remedies.
The Charles County NAACP also released a statement giving its support for parents and calling for a more thorough investigation into the teacher’s behavior.
“It is unfortunate that in 2022 we are still dealing with racial hatred-particularly from a school teacher,” Dyotha Sweat, Charles NAACP president, was quoted as saying in the statement.
Mike Lukas, Charles school board chairperson, stated that he understood and appreciated the concern from parents and added that the matter was under the superintendent’s control.
Superintendent Maria Navarro met with parents after Tuesday’s meeting and said she hoped to have a fuller conversation with concerned parents before the start of the Thanksgiving Day break.
"I appreciate any time community members are active in [Charles public schools and school board] meetings, including public comment opportunities," Navarro said in an email to Southern Maryland News. "I talked with the speakers following the meeting to share what CCPS leadership has already done to address the concerns and am planning to meet with them soon to continue the conversations."