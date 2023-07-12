Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates

Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) discusses potential additional revenue streams for parks during Tuesday's meeting.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

For county officials, one of the biggest questions in any new project is how to bring new services to the county without incurring tax increases on residents.

As the Charles commissioners embark on an initiative to bring three new parks to the county, that conversation of how to pay has once again sprung up.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews