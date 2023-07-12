For county officials, one of the biggest questions in any new project is how to bring new services to the county without incurring tax increases on residents.
As the Charles commissioners embark on an initiative to bring three new parks to the county, that conversation of how to pay has once again sprung up.
Commissioners and department of parks, recreation and tourism officials came together on Tuesday morning to discuss how additional funding streams for park development could be found.
“There are many options and we would like to explore those options before we ever go to raising taxes,” Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News.
In an effort to bring in funding for parks without raising taxes on those that already live in Charles County, Kelli Beavers, director of the recreation, parks and tourism department, was joined by an out-of-state guest to discuss a way of dedicating land for future park use.
John Crompton, a professor at Texas A&M University and councilman for the city of College Station, Texas, spoke to commissioners about the concept of parkland dedication.
“As a government, we’re focused on long-term sustainability,” Crompton told the Charles commissioners during a virtual appearance at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to the official website for the city of Austin, Texas, parkland dedication is defined as “a local government requirement imposed on subdivision and site plan applications mandating the dedication of land for a park and/or develop park facilities.”
Through the payment of fees on the land, the costs for the new parks would be placed primarily on the land developers instead of requiring new taxes on residents that already live in the county.
Commissioners gave their consensus for the development of a parkland dedication ordinance for further discussion at a later date.
Commissioners also gave consensus to develop a plan to expand the tourism tax to short term rentals dedicated to funding recreation, parks and tourism projects.
The 5% tax already applied to hotels would expand to short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo properties.
The goal, Beavers said, was to bring new revenue sources from people coming into the county for tourism instead of shouldering more of the burden on residents that already live in Charles.
The discussion of the ordinance was brought in as the county's recreation department is working on three major park projects in the county — a sports and outdoor activity-themed park in Waldorf, the aquatic recreation and nature-focused Popes Creek Waterfront Park and a farm-themed park in La Plata.
While all three parks come with plenty of amenities including pavilions, synthetic turf fields and even a fully developed beachfront area in the case of Popes Creek, park construction also comes with a massive price tag of between $103 million and $157 million combined to fully complete all three parks.
Currently, about $4 million exists in the county’s capital improvement program to fund portions of the construction in Waldorf Park, while another $2 to $3 million exists to continue work on the northern section of Pope’s Creek Waterfront Park. That work includes extension of the rail trail to the area and restoration of the shoreline.
A Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund grant was also obtained to design the amphitheater planned for the park.
The La Plata farm park currently does not have a capital improvement program allotment at this time.
The recreation department is also looking at additional funding opportunities such as state and federal funding, public-private partnerships and grants such as Program Open Space and the Charles County Resiliency Authority.
