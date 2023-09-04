crime scene tape.jpg

A Baltimore County man has been convicted for a January 2021 double homicide after an eight-day trial last month.

Deon Watkins, 51, of Parkville was convicted on two counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and two misdemeanor counts of firearm use in a felony or violent crime.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews