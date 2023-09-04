A Baltimore County man has been convicted for a January 2021 double homicide after an eight-day trial last month.
Deon Watkins, 51, of Parkville was convicted on two counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and two misdemeanor counts of firearm use in a felony or violent crime.
The conviction was reported by the office of Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington in a press release on Aug. 30.
Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2021, Charles County sheriff's officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf for reports of an opened door.
When officers arrived, they found Kandeon Niravanh and Genesis Garrett dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to the release, officers were told by nearby residents that they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m.
According to an investigation, Watkins and Niravanh were involved in marijuana distribution, with Watkins as a supplier and Niravanh as a dealer.
Text messages revealed an argument between the two on an unpaid debt that Niravanh owed Watkins as well as messages that showed Watkins believed that Niravanh was attempting to contact his drug supplier directly.
Investigators discovered that Watkins drove a gray 2012 Honda Accord to the residence where he shot both victims.
Video surveillance and tag reader information corroborated the vehicle ownership and video surveillance observed Watkins leaving the scene.
A status hearing for Watkins is scheduled for Oct. 27, which will set a sentencing date.