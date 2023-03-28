Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home will be under new management after reports of abuse and failed health inspections.

 File photo

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is set to come under new management after multiple investigations revealed troubling patterns of abuse.

The Maryland Department of Veterans of Affairs announced in a status update on March 15 that the department is terminating its contract with Health Management Resources Maryland to run the facility.


