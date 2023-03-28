The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is set to come under new management after multiple investigations revealed troubling patterns of abuse.
The Maryland Department of Veterans of Affairs announced in a status update on March 15 that the department is terminating its contract with Health Management Resources Maryland to run the facility.
The decision comes after the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home received a one-star quality rating and an abuse warning from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
A follow-up health inspection from the Maryland Department of Health Office of Healthcare Quality also confirmed that the center was not in quality compliance.
“The situation at Charlotte Hall is a product of years of poor oversight and mismanagement — a pattern that we are seeing all across the state of Maryland as our administration continues the work of rebuilding state government and identifying areas that require both immediate and long-term action,” Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in a release on March 15.
Moore made the statements during a Board of Public Works meeting at the treasury building in Annapolis.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods ultimately made the decision to sever the contract to run the facility that has been in service since 1985.
The decision ends HMR Maryland’s 21-year tenure with the facility.
The March 15 announcement was the latest blow for the veterans home, which has seen a myriad of struggles in the past, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The veterans home, which is St. Mary's County's largest long-term care facility, was hit hard early in the pandemic. At one point about four months into the pandemic in 2020, the St. Mary’s health department reported 206 residents and 94 staff members at the veterans home tested positive for COVID-19, and state health department data showed that one staff member and 60 residents had died of the virus at that point. That was about one in six residents, based on an approximately count of 375 veterans and spouses that lived at the facility.
In September last year it was reported that the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home was only 63% occupied due to staff shortages, which included registered nurses, maintenance and food preparatory workers.
A Maryland Matters report cited a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that found several problematic incidents over the last year.
That included an incident last August where a nursing assistant injured a resident by bending back his thumb after a disagreement about storing a pillow in a closet. The Maryland Matters reported stated that the assistant was later fired.
The center was also cited for failing to monitor patients with a history of aggressive behavior.
The lack of supervision is blamed for an incident in May where two residents got into a physical altercation that led to one patient requiring treatment at a hospital.
According to a copy of a briefing on the conditions at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home obtained by Southern Maryland News, Health Management Resources was notified by the state's veterans affairs department that the company was in “serious violation of numerous contractual obligations.”
The company was notified sometime between November and December last year of the issues and instructed to take corrective actions, however the report stated that care worsened at the facility after Dec. 1, 2022.
“From Dec. 1 to the present, HMR’s performance has continued to worsen, and the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Charlotte Hall is in serious jeopardy,” the report stated.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), chair of the Southern Maryland legislative delegation, called news of the abuses “heart wrenching” during the group's March 24 meeting.
The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs is now searching for a new contractor to take over the facility.
Proposals are due by March 31 with the contract to be awarded on April 14 so that the new contractor can begin services on April 17. According to the briefing, the contract would be for one year with a six-month renewal option to allow the department of veterans affairs to find a permanent replacement.
The contract award would close a process that was originally started in January to replace the current operators.
Until a new management team is in place, the center is not taking new admissions during this time.
The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are also hiring additional resident safety advocates to increase monitoring at the facility.
Staff members remain on site to care for residents and there is currently no plans for residents to be moved from the facility.
While a new management company is sought, lawmakers in Annapolis are working to pass emergency legislation to increase oversight at the center.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) planned to introduce legislation this week aimed at increasing oversight of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
“While we know that not all employees at that facility were culpable in these allegations, we do want to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” Crosby said in a newsletter to constituents.
A phone call for comment from Charlotte Hall Veterans Home administration was redirected to Russell Keogler, regional vice president of operations, HMR Veterans Services Inc., who did not respond to a request for comment by press time.