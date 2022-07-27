The Democratic race for District 4 Charles County commissioner has tightened dramatically ahead of the final vote counts in the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial primary.
Ralph E. Patterson II’s lead shrunk to just 2 percentage points after a strong mail-in ballot count on July 21 saw current Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) close the gap to 51% to 49%.
Despite the minimal margins, Patterson told Southern Maryland News he was still confident that victory was in reach.
“Our team put in tremendous work on election day, early voting as well as in the mail-in part so I feel very confident that the lead is gonna hold out,” Patterson told Southern Maryland News.
The winner would face off against Republican Stacey A. Lehn in November’s primary.
In District 1, incumbent Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D)’s lead over Matt Nolan Wills grew to 10 points after the first mail-in ballot count, with Bowling garnering 39% compared to 30% for Wills. Dr. Richard E. Cook remained in third with 26% of the vote while Ian Herd rounded out the field with 5% of the vote.
Bowling would face a challenge from Republican nominee Paul Genevie in November if confirmed the winner.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) all maintained healthy leads in their commissioner races.
One vote separates challengers in board of education race
Current school board member Michael “Mike” Lukas’s lead in the race for one of two at-large nomination spots looked more secure after the July 21 count with 35% of the vote.
“I just want to say thanks to the residents of Charles County for their trust and confidence,” Lukas told Southern Maryland News.
However, the race between Letonya Smalls and Bernadette Smith has closed to within one vote for the second spot in the November primary.
At last count, Smalls had the advantage with 4,168 votes compared to Smith’s 4,167.
The top two finishers in the primary would compete for the sole at-large spot in the November election.
Shawna Mayon Marks remained third at 17% but was still in contention to leapfrog Smith and Smalls if this week’s vote counts go in her favor.
Chino Walters rounded out the field with 11% of the vote as of Wednesday morning.
In District 1, Zach Ball’s 13.1% of the vote would leave him the odd man out in a five-candidate race for one of four November election spots.
Calvin E. Montgomery Sr., Ball’s closest competitor, has 14% and would be locked into the primary if results stand.
Current school board member David Hancock continued to hold a commanding lead with 39% of the vote compared to 20% for current second-place candidate Cindy Coulby. Samichie Thomas at 14.4% would be good enough for third if results hold.
In District 2, the November primary looks set between four candidates separated by 3 percentage points.
Julie Brown led the way at last count with 24%, with Brenda L. Thomas in second with 23%, Jason I. Henry in third with 22% and Jamila Smith in the last transfer spot with 21%
Olivia D. Rollamas at 11% would be eliminated from contention if results held.
In District 3, Dottery Butler-Washington’s 28% and Nicole M. Kreamer’s 27% placed them in the field heading into November.
Deron E. Tross saw a slight dip in his share to 16.1% after the first mail-in count with Richard Wallace rounding out the field at 15%.
Andre Kinney’s 8% and Bob Poore’s 6% would not be enough to transfer to the general if results hold.
District 4 only had three candidates register, so all three automatically advanced to the November primary.
Residents will choose two candidates to represent their district and one at-large member to create the new school board in the November general election.
Hall holds lead over Proctor
Kevin M. Harris’s lead over incumbent Del. Susie Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George’s) dropped by 3% after the first count of mail-in ballots for the District 27A seat in Maryland House of Delegates.
As of Wednesday morning, Harris led approximately 56% to 44% over Proctor.
The winner between Harris and Proctor would be the de facto representative with no Republican challenger in the November primary for the seat.
In the race for the District 28 seats, incumbents Democratic delegates Edith J. Patterson, C.T. Wilson and Debra Davis held onto the three nomination spots after the first round of mail-in ballot counts.
Edith Patterson and Wilson are tied at 25% with Davis in third with 23% with two counts left.
Buddy Bowling Jr. at 11%, Edward Holland at 8% and Cornell T. Posey at 6% would not have the votes if results hold.
Edith Patterson, Wilson and Davis would face Republican challengers James Ashburn, Marquita Bushron and Tyrone R. Hall in the November primary.
In the District 28 Senate race, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) maintained a healthy advantage with 68% of the vote compared to 32% for Vontasha R. Simms. Ellis would compete against Republican nominee Michelle M. Talkington for the seat if results hold.
