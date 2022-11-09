Stat Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) criticized the Calvert and St. Mary’s members of the Tri-County Council following its Aug. 13 meeting. Ellis wasn’t happy that the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project wasn’t listed as a top priority in the council’s annual funding request priority letter that is submitted to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Ralph E. Patterson II is a candidate for District 4 in the Charles County Board of County Commissioners.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) listens in during a meeting.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) shares opening remarks during Monday’s forum in Waldorf.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Stewart
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Del. Debra Davis
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Del. C.T. Wilson
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Del. Edith J. Patterson says she is running for a second term in the House of Delegates to continue to advocate for better education and transportation in Southern Maryland.
PHOTO COURTESY OF EDITH J. PATTERSON
Stat Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) criticized the Calvert and St. Mary’s members of the Tri-County Council following its Aug. 13 meeting. Ellis wasn’t happy that the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project wasn’t listed as a top priority in the council’s annual funding request priority letter that is submitted to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
STAFF PHOTO BY PAUL LAGASSE
Latanya Jimerson of Waldorf casts her ballot at the Hughesville Fire and EMS station on Tuesday.
The question of who is next to succeed current Charles County Commissioner Vice President Bobbi Rucci (D) is nearing an answer as vote counting begins in the 2022 general election.
Democratic Challenger Ralph E. Patterson II led Republican nominee Stacey A. Lehn 65% to 35% after the initial count of votes Tuesday night.
"It was good to see what the community wants shown in the vote tabulation," Patterson said.
"It was a long, hard-fought race between the primary and the general, but as I keep saying I have a fantastic team beside me," he added.
A request for comment from Stacey A. Lehn was not returned by press time.
Patterson would earn his first term as county commissioner if results hold.
In the race for the remaining commissioner seats, Democratic incumbents enjoyed healthy leads over their Republican challengers.
In the race for commissioner president, incumbent Reuben B. Collins II (D) garnered 65% of the vote compared to Republican challenger Joe Crawford's 35%.
Crawford declined to comment on the results.
In District 1, incumbent Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) led Republican nominee Paul Genevie by a county of 68% to 32%.
Thomasina O. Coates (D) held a similar lead over Republican challenger Alexandra Rak, with Coates capturing 65% of the vote to Rak's 35%.
"I had no expectations for myself going into Election Day since my entry into the race was out of necessity rather than a pre-planned event," Rak said in a statement. "But I will say one thing about every new candidate that stepped up to run this cycle. ... I"m proud that they saw a need in their community to represent diverse voices and they stepped up to the challenge."
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) was confirmed as the District 3 board member on Tuesday night after Republican Norris H. Hanes was disqualified from the race for failure to disclose campaign contributions, according to the Charles board of elections.
State races favor incumbents in early returns
In the race for the three seats in Charles for the Maryland House of Delegates, Democratic incumbents C.T. Wilson (D), Edith J. Patterson (D) and Debra Davis (D) look set to return to Annapolis in January.
Davis led the way with 22% with Patterson and Wilson both garnering 21% of the vote.
James Ashburn was the top finisher of the Republican candidates with 13% of the vote with Marquita Bushrod (12%) and Tyrone R. Hall (11%) rounding out the Republican challengers.
In District 27A, Kevin M. Harris was confirmed as the district's delegate after defeating Susie Proctor in the July primary. Harris had no opponent in the general election.
In the race for state senate in District 28, incumbent Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) led Republican nominee Michelle M. Talkington 64% to 37%.
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) held on to the District 27 state seat with approximately 56% of votes, beating Republican Al Larsen.
According to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, about 10,878 mail-in ballots remain to be counted in Charles County.
Final results for all races should be known by Nov. 18 when local races are scheduled to be certified.
Charles County will begin counting mail-in ballots on Nov. 10 with provisional ballot counts taking place on Nov. 18.
About 35% of registered voters in Charles County turned out to vote in the 2022 general election.